Progressives topple Denver veteran, Weiser beats Bennet in Colorado primary

Melat Kiros unseated Diana DeGette in Denver as Phil Weiser beat Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper held off Julie Gonzales.

Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old democratic socialist backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and Justice Democrats, defeated 15-term Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday, ending the longtime Denver Democrat’s hold on the seat she has represented since 1997. The result put a fresh insurgent face on Colorado’s congressional map and, if Kiros wins in November, would make her the state’s first socialist elected to Congress. Party-aligned observers compared the upset to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 defeat of Joe Crowley, a sign that some anti-incumbent messages are breaking through even in a reliably blue city.

The same primary produced a different kind of intraparty shake-up in the governor’s race, where Attorney General Phil Weiser defeated three-term Sen. Michael Bennet after Bennet had been seen for much of the campaign as the frontrunner. The Associated Press called the race when Weiser led 55% to 45% in early returns just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. Weiser, who is term-limited as attorney general, now moves into a fall contest that still heavily favors Democrats: the party has held every statewide office since 2018, and Colorado has not elected a Republican governor since 2002.

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Not every progressive challenge landed. Sen. John Hickenlooper turned back state Sen. Julie Gonzales in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, winning 57% to 43% in one Colorado media count. The split result underscored the limits facing insurgents when they take on better-known statewide figures, even as Kiros showed that a local district can be more fertile ground for a direct challenge to the party’s old guard.

Andra Turner via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Colorado’s primary also highlighted how much the state now depends on unaffiliated voters. Those voters make up more than half of Colorado’s active registered electorate and were on track to account for a record 40% or more of all ballots cast. Ballots were mailed beginning June 8, 137 voter service centers offered same-day registration on Election Day, and ballots had to be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday to count.