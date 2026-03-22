Project Hail Mary Rockets to $81M U.S. Debut

Project Hail Mary delivers a stellar $81 million U.S. opening and $141 million worldwide, marking a major success for Amazon MGM.

Project Hail Mary has launched into cinemas with a stellar debut, earning $81 million in the U.S. and $141 million globally during its opening weekend. The film's performance marks a significant triumph for Amazon MGM Studios, providing the studio with a much-needed box office hit after a challenging period for theatrical releases.

Strong Box Office Performance

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Project Hail Mary drew large audiences across North America, notching one of the biggest openings of the year. The $81 million domestic haul puts the film among the top-performing debuts in recent months, and its opening weekend numbers stand out in a marketplace still recovering from pandemic-era challenges.

U.S. box office opening weekend: $81 million

$81 million Global opening weekend total: $141 million

$141 million Amazon MGM’s most successful launch since the merger

International Success and Industry Context

Internationally, Project Hail Mary added $60 million, highlighting its broad appeal and strong overseas marketing campaign. The film’s global total reflects robust interest in science fiction and franchise-driven content, genres that have historically performed well at the worldwide box office.

This opening places Project Hail Mary among the top all-time opening weekends for science fiction films and offers a much-needed boost to overall industry revenues. The Motion Picture Association’s research has shown audiences slowly returning to theaters, with tentpole titles like this driving the recovery.

Significance for Amazon MGM

For Amazon MGM, the success of Project Hail Mary is pivotal. The studio has faced recent challenges with theatrical releases, and this hit demonstrates the potential of high-profile adaptations and original IP to attract audiences. It also signals confidence in Amazon MGM’s strategy to invest heavily in big-budget projects for wide release, as the $81 million U.S. debut rivals those of established franchises and bolsters the studio’s position in a competitive market.

Looking Ahead

With positive word of mouth and a strong start, Project Hail Mary is well positioned for sustained box office success. Whether it maintains its momentum in the coming weeks will be closely watched by industry observers and rivals alike. For now, Amazon MGM can celebrate a launch that both energizes its slate and underscores the enduring appeal of science fiction in cinemas.