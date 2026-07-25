Prosecutors say D4vd abused and killed teen who threatened exposure

A detective said D4vd’s phone held sexual photos of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and abortion messages as prosecutors tied her killing to threats to expose him.

A detective told a Los Angeles judge that David Anthony Burke’s phone contained sexually graphic photos of Celeste Rivas Hernandez and messages about abortion, evidence prosecutors used to trace the months of abuse they say ended in her death.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced first-degree murder charges against Burke on April 20, 2026, along with allegations of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Burke, who performs as D4vd, has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors also filed special-circumstance allegations that could expose him to life without parole or the death penalty, including claims of lying in wait, financial gain and murdering a witness in an investigation.

The case centers on Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered and decomposed body was found in Burke’s Tesla after a months-long investigation. Prosecutors allege Burke met Rivas when she was 11, began sexually abusing her when she was 13, and killed her after she threatened to reveal information about him.

Source: Los Angeles Times

Court testimony in July showed Rivas was pregnant and had an abortion before her death. A detective testified that Burke’s phone held sexually graphic photos of the teen and texts about abortion. The testimony placed the pregnancy and the alleged abuse inside the same period.

An updated death certificate for Celeste Rivas Hernandez later said it was unclear whether she was pregnant in the year before she died. The preliminary hearing was underway in July 2026, with an autopsy doctor expected to testify about the teen’s fatal injuries.

AskeeaeWiki via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Prosecutors also said Burke bought tools online after the killing, including chainsaws, a power drill, a hand saw, a shovel and a knife, which they allege were intended to help dispose of the body. The case had been under a largely secret investigation for about seven months before charges were filed.