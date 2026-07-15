Prosecutors say Larry Millete sought hexes on missing wife Maya

Jurors needed about five hours to convict Larry Millete after prosecutors said he paid spellcasters to hex Maya before her 2021 disappearance.

Jurors convicted Larry Millete of first-degree murder after about five hours of deliberation, even though Maya Millete’s body has never been found and prosecutors built the case entirely on circumstantial evidence.

Prosecutors said Maya Millete, a 39-year-old mother of three, was last seen on Jan. 7, 2021, at the family’s home in San Miguel Ranch, just days before a planned trip to Big Bear for her daughter’s birthday. Her sister reported her missing on Jan. 9, 2021, after Maya did not return. Larry Millete was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021, charged with first-degree murder, and also faced a weapons charge tied to a gun found during searches of the home.

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At trial, prosecutors said Maya had contacted a divorce lawyer before she disappeared and argued that Larry’s conduct showed a mix of jealousy, control and premeditation. They presented messages and payments to spellcasters, saying Larry first sought love spells and later escalated to hexes and harm spells as his marriage unraveled.

Investigators also pointed to physical items seized from the Millete home. Officers found spell books, wanga dolls and other occult objects, and two vials tested positive for coniine, a toxic substance associated with poison hemlock. A temporary gun violence restraining order was served on Larry Millete in May 2021, days before a second search warrant was executed at the couple’s home.

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Her sister, Maricris Drouaillet, said the family still wants Maya brought home and that no verdict can erase the pain.