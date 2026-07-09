Prosecutors seek to play roommate’s statements in Charlie Kirk case hearing

Prosecutors pushed to air Lance Twiggs’s redacted interview to show Tyler Robinson’s motive and admissions in the Charlie Kirk case. Judge Tony Graf’s ruling could shape the case before trial.

Prosecutors moved to play redacted statements from Lance Twiggs, the roommate and romantic partner of Tyler Robinson, during the preliminary hearing in the Charlie Kirk killing case, placing one of the prosecution’s most sensitive pieces of evidence in open court. Defense lawyers argued the audio should stay out of public view because it could be treated like a confession and could undercut Robinson’s right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors say Robinson left a note for Twiggs saying he had the opportunity to kill Kirk and would do it, and they say he sent a text saying he targeted Kirk because he had enough of his hatred. Twiggs received immunity for his statements, a step meant to keep his interview from being used against him in a separate criminal case while still allowing the state to use the material against Robinson.

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Judge Tony Graf had already kept the hearing open to the public, denied a defense request to force Twiggs to testify in person, and said the proceeding was meant to decide probable cause, not guilt or innocence. He later barred parts of the recorded roommate interview from being played after defense objections, narrowing what the public could hear even as the state pressed to use the statements to bolster its case.

Charlie Kirk was killed on Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, while speaking to a crowd. The FBI said the shooter climbed onto a rooftop around noon, fired, jumped down and fled, leaving a gun and ammunition in nearby woods. Investigators said they recovered shoe impressions, a forearm imprint and a palm print from the rooftop scene. Prosecutors have said DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the trigger of the rifle, the fired cartridge casing and two unfired cartridges.

Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Robinson was arrested on Sept. 12, 2025, after family and friends urged him to turn himself in. He faces aggravated murder and other counts that include felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and a violent offense committed in the presence of a child, and the state is seeking the death penalty. Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and his parents attended at least part of the proceedings, and Donald Trump Jr. was also present.