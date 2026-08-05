Prosecutors spotlight prescription pills in Lindsay Clancy murder trial

Prescription pill bottles became central as prosecutors tried to show what Lindsay Clancy was taking before her three children died. The defense says the records point instead to postpartum psychosis and no criminal responsibility.

Prescription pill bottles moved to the center of the Lindsay Clancy murder trial as prosecutors tried to show jurors what medications she was taking before her three children died in Duxbury. On the sixth day of testimony at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts, jurors heard more about the pills and medical records tied to Clancy’s mental state at the time of the killings.

Prosecutors have made the medications a key part of their case, showing jurors a bag of Clancy’s prescription pill bottles and eliciting testimony that investigators found multiple medication bottles in the family’s home, including some inside a kitchen cabinet. The state is using that evidence to argue that the drugs Clancy had been prescribed, and the amount she was taking, matter to the questions of intent, impairment and whether her actions were foreseeable. The defense says Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and severe mental illness and should not be found criminally responsible.

The trial stems from the January 2023 deaths of Clancy’s three young children in the family’s Duxbury home. Prosecutors allege she strangled the children with exercise bands. Clancy survived after jumping from a second-story window and was later hospitalized.

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Testimony in the first week also included Patrick Clancy, who described finding the children dead and had his 911 call played in court. Jurors later heard excerpts from Lindsay Clancy’s journal, which described insomnia, anxiety, desperation and a feeling of “brain fog.” Those entries are part of the dispute over whether her condition reflected a severe psychiatric break or escalating warning signs before the killings.

The trial began in July 2026.