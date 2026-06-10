Protester killed in Kenya as U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine stokes anger

A protester was shot dead near Laikipia Air Base as anger grew over a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine site that courts had already halted.

A protest over a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility turned deadly in Nanyuki after witnesses said a demonstrator was shot near the proposed site at Laikipia Air Base in Laikipia County. The confrontation has pushed a 50-bed quarantine plan into a wider fight over consent, secrecy and who bears the risks of a foreign health emergency.

Two reporters saw the body of a man lying motionless with a large wound to the head in the back of a police van after the shooting. A police spokesperson said he did not have information about the incident, deepening uncertainty over how the violence unfolded. As the confrontation spread, police fired tear gas and detained demonstrators, businesses shut down in parts of town, and residents accused the United States of offloading Ebola risks onto Kenyans.

The quarrel centers on a facility meant to house Americans exposed to Ebola. The project, planned for the Kenya Defence Forces base near Nanyuki, had already been thrown into legal limbo by the High Court of Kenya, which issued conservatory orders temporarily stopping the work and later barred the admission, transfer, receipt or facilitation of entry into Kenya of people exposed to or infected with Ebola under the challenged arrangement.

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The court then ordered the government to disclose agreements, negotiations, approvals, risk assessments and operational protocols related to the proposed facility within seven days. That demand cut to the heart of the dispute raised by Katiba Institute, which argued that the arrangement threatened biosecurity, national sovereignty and constitutional governance and lacked adequate public participation.

President William Ruto defended the plan in public remarks, calling it the “right thing” and saying it was meant to strengthen Kenya’s preparedness. But the backlash has exposed a deeper problem than messaging alone. The site was described in reporting as being built, staffed and run entirely by Americans, with no Kenyan public health officers involved, a detail that fed fears that the project was being imposed rather than negotiated.

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The stakes rose because the Ebola outbreak behind the plan was real and urgent. The World Health Organization said the 2026 outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda was confirmed in May and involved the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, for which there is no vaccine or specific treatment. The United States Department of State said it activated an interagency coordination cell on May 15 and mobilized an initial $13 million in foreign assistance for immediate response.

That leaves Kenya facing a harder question than whether the facility is medically justified. The crisis now looks like a collision between public-health logistics and local political legitimacy, and the shooting in Nanyuki shows how quickly a quarantine plan can become a test of trust in government itself.