Protesters demand accountability after Madison police fatally shoot man

Cellphone video captured three gunshots after Madison police said a man injured an officer with a knife, setting off Capitol protests.

Protesters marched to the Wisconsin State Capitol and later took over the Concerts on the Square stage after Madison police fatally shot a man on the city’s east side Wednesday. The shooting unfolded near Williamson Street and Willy Street, close to the Capitol, after police said an officer was injured with a knife during a struggle as officers tried to arrest the man.

Cellphone video of the shooting circulated online soon after the confrontation and captured three gunshots. Madison Police Chief John Patterson, who was sworn in as the city’s new chief on Oct. 7, 2025, said the footage showed only one perspective of what happened. The department said the man injured the officer with a knife while resisting arrest before the officer fired.

The shooting drew people into the street quickly, with demonstrators demanding accountability as they gathered and marched toward the Capitol. Counter-rallies also unfolded in Madison, underscoring how fast the killing became a broader public dispute over police use of force. Local reporting also said protesters took over the Concerts on the Square stage, and another report said the concert was canceled amid the protest.

Madison now faces the scrutiny that typically follows an officer-involved death under its own procedures and under county review. The City of Madison’s officer-involved critical incidents standard operating procedure is dated Nov. 24, 2025, and Dane County District Attorney Ismael R. Ozanne issued a Jan. 31, 2025 finding of no criminal liability for a Madison officer in a separate Sept. 6, 2024 shooting. That earlier decision offers a recent local benchmark for how the legal review process can unfold after a police shooting.

The latest killing also reopens a painful chapter in Madison’s history. The 2015 police shooting of 19-year-old Tony Robinson prompted protests and drew national attention, and the new shooting has again pushed questions of force, transparency and accountability to the center of city politics.