Protests erupt in Kyiv after Fedorov’s exit from defence ministry

Crowds surged in Kyiv after Mykhailo Fedorov was ousted, a move tied to wartime tensions that could test Zelenskyy’s grip on reform.

Protesters filled Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Thursday after Volodymyr Zelenskyy removed Mykhailo Fedorov as defence minister, with crowds in the capital ranging from hundreds to more than 1,000. Some demonstrators chanted for Fedorov’s return as the government opened a wider reshuffle that also moved to install a new prime minister and accept the resignation of Yuliia Svyrydenko’s cabinet.

Fedorov had become far more than a routine minister. He was appointed Ukraine’s minister of defence on 14 January 2026 after serving from 17 July 2025 to 13 January 2026 as first deputy prime minister and minister of digital transformation. Before that switch, he was closely identified with Ukraine’s drone warfare program, the Army of Drones initiative and the Brave1 defense-tech cluster.

In six months at the ministry, Fedorov pushed drones, autonomous systems and anti-corruption reforms. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine said his record included the delivery of 50,000 Starlink terminals by international partners, the launch of the Army of Drones initiative, the formation of strike UAV companies, and deregulation for drone, electronic warfare, robotic and missile manufacturers. It also said Brave1 had grown to more than 2,350 companies and 4,900 solutions, backed by more than 730 grants worth over UAH 2.6 billion.

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Fedorov’s exit stems from friction with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi over faster, tech-driven procurement and the pace of military reform. His farewell statement also cited unresolved tension with military leadership and unfinished reforms.

Ukraine is nearly 4.5 years into Russia’s full-scale invasion.