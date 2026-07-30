Psychedelic therapy brings striking PTSD relief for U.S. veterans

Nine of 12 veterans improved, and six went into remission after psilocybin-assisted therapy in a small PTSD study.

A small U.S. pilot study found that 9 of 12 military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder improved after psilocybin-assisted therapy, and six went into remission. The result has drawn attention because the men had not found relief from conventional treatments, the path that leaves many veterans still dealing with intrusive memories, hypervigilance, sleep disruption, depression and suicidal thinking.

The trial was an open-label study registered on ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT05554094, Psilocybin for the Treatment of Veterans With Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. It ran for 11 weeks and paired eight hours of psychotherapy with two doses of synthetic psilocybin, given two to three weeks apart. Among the three veterans who were not in remission at one month, two still showed small decreases in PTSD symptoms and the third had only a partial response. The study reported no serious adverse events and no increase in suicidal thinking or behavior.

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The findings land in the middle of a broader push inside federal health agencies to test psychedelic medicine more seriously. In July 2026, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Health and Human Services announced an agreement to coordinate more closely on psychedelic-drug research for veterans’ mental health disorders, including plans to increase clinical trial participation and train therapists, nurses and doctors if the drugs are eventually approved. The VA has already said it funded its first study on psychedelic-assisted therapy for veterans, and the VA National Center for PTSD maintains a page devoted to psychedelic-assisted therapy for PTSD.

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That policy backdrop matters because the evidence base is still young. A 2023 Mount Sinai review said there had been no clinical trial of psilocybin for PTSD at that time, which shows how recently this field began moving beyond theory and into veteran-focused testing. The University of Washington Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences said a separate trial began enrolling military veterans and first responders on Jan. 30, 2025 to assess psilocybin safety.

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Public interest has also been building outside the federal system. On Feb. 3, 2025, 60 Minutes followed U.S. veterans with PTSD at a week-long psychedelic retreat in Mexico and said most later described the experience as life-changing. Disabled American Veterans has launched psychedelic-therapy information material for veterans, and Heroic Hearts Project has used its Mindscapes storytelling to highlight demand for alternatives when standard care falls short.

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For now, the new study offers a strong signal, not a final answer. The sample was small, the treatment was tightly supervised, and larger controlled trials will have to show whether the remission rates hold up in broader use.