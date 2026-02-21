Public Ambivalence Grows Over the AI Boom

Unlike the dot-com era’s optimism, the AI boom faces public skepticism and debate about its societal impact. Explore why attitudes have shifted.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and daily life, a new divide is emerging: Americans are far less enthusiastic about the AI boom than they were during the dot-com era. While the late 1990s saw exuberant optimism around internet startups, today’s advances in AI prompt a mix of fascination, concern, and skepticism among the public, policymakers, and investors.

Comparing the Dot-Com and AI Booms

The dot-com boom of the 1990s was marked by widespread excitement as internet companies promised to revolutionize communication, commerce, and information sharing. According to historical data from the NASDAQ Composite Index, technology stocks soared as startups raced to capitalize on new online opportunities and the percentage of global internet users surged. The prevailing mood was one of hope, with many Americans eager to invest in, work for, or simply use the emerging technologies.

By contrast, the current artificial intelligence boom is defined by rapid technological progress but also by public caution. As reported by The New York Times, the AI boom has sparked heated debates over potential job displacement, privacy concerns, and the ethical use of advanced algorithms. The global AI market reached unprecedented size in recent years, with AI startups attracting billions in funding and major corporations integrating machine learning into products and services. Yet, enthusiasm is tempered by anxiety about where these changes will lead.

Shifting Public Attitudes and Concerns

One reason for the shift in public sentiment is the difference in perceived impact. During the dot-com era, technology was generally seen as a force for empowerment. Today, Americans express mixed feelings about AI’s growing presence in their lives. A Pew Research Center survey found that while some people appreciate the convenience AI brings, many worry about privacy, surveillance, and the potential for bias in automated decision-making.

The majority of Americans believe AI will have a major impact on the workforce, with many expecting significant job losses in the coming years.

Concerns about AI-driven misinformation and deepfakes are on the rise, especially as generative AI tools become more accessible.

Many respondents in recent surveys say they lack trust in tech companies to use AI responsibly.

Unlike the dot-com era’s optimism, the AI boom is accompanied by calls for regulatory oversight. The OECD AI Policy Observatory tracks a growing number of policies and regulations aimed at governing the use of artificial intelligence, reflecting a more cautious approach by governments and international organizations.

Economic and Social Implications

The economic stakes are enormous. Investments in AI-related companies have soared, with AI startup funding reaching record highs, even as some analysts warn of potential overvaluation reminiscent of the late-1990s tech bubble. Yet, the public’s enthusiasm for investing in AI stocks has not matched the frenzy of the dot-com boom, possibly due to memories of the subsequent crash and wariness about the unknowns of automated systems.

The social and ethical challenges are equally significant. AI’s potential to automate jobs, influence public opinion, and make decisions without human oversight has prompted widespread debate. Policymakers are grappling with how to balance innovation with the need for accountability and transparency, while advocacy groups push for clear guidelines to prevent misuse and ensure fairness.

Looking Ahead: Navigating the AI Transition

The AI boom’s trajectory suggests it will remain a focal point for both technological progress and societal debate. Unlike the dot-com era, when excitement often drowned out criticism, today’s atmosphere is more cautious and reflective. Americans are asking tough questions about who benefits from AI, how risks will be managed, and what the long-term implications may be for jobs, democracy, and daily life.

In the coming years, the challenge will be to harness AI’s potential while addressing the legitimate concerns raised by a wary public. As history shows, technological revolutions are rarely straightforward—and the AI boom is no exception.