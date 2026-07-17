Puerto Rico announces emergency water rationing as drought worsens

Puerto Rico began 48-hour water rationing in its northeast as drought deepened, exposing chronic shortages and fragile infrastructure across the U.S. territory.

Puerto Rico began emergency water rationing on Thursday, with 48-hour shutoffs hitting parts of the island’s northeast as drought tightened its grip and Governor Jenniffer González’s state of emergency shifted into active supply management. Thousands of residents in the affected area were facing limits on when water would run, not just warnings to conserve it.

The first restrictions centered on Canóvanas and Río Grande, with later plans also touching Loíza and other nearby communities as officials widened the emergency response. In some areas, the rationing was described in 48-hour blocks, a schedule that turns a dry week into a rolling interruption for households trying to plan cooking, bathing and cleanup around an unstable tap.

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The rationing lands on top of a much longer-running crisis. Bryan Pérez was photographed hauling a five-gallon water jug to his apartment in the Villa Kennedy public housing complex in San Juan, a snapshot of how ordinary residents have been forced to cope with repeated water shortages long before the latest drought emergency. Puerto Rico’s water system has been strained by aging pipes, maintenance backlogs and the difficulty of serving communities spread across mountainous terrain, making every dry spell harder to absorb.

Federal drought tracking shows the island has been under pressure for months. Drought.gov posted a Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands drought update on Jan. 29, 2026, and the U.S. Drought Portal continues to list Puerto Rico under current conditions and state drought information. That puts the current rationing in a broader pattern of climate stress, not an isolated weather event.

Photo by Hexyle Xtudios

The emergency also highlights the governance burden for a U.S. territory that must manage scarce water across dense neighborhoods, hillside towns and urban housing complexes with no easy backup system. When drought forces 48-hour rationing in one region and chronic outages in another, the immediate issue is supply. The deeper problem is whether Puerto Rico’s infrastructure can hold up as hotter conditions and uneven rainfall become more frequent.