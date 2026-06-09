Pupil arrested after three injured in knife attack at Manchester school

A schoolgirl was arrested after three people suffered knife wounds at Co-op Academy Manchester, where classes were locked down and police said the threat was contained.

A schoolgirl was arrested after three people suffered knife wounds at Co-op Academy Manchester in Blackley, as the school was placed in lockdown and emergency services moved in to secure the site. Greater Manchester Police said the injuries were not believed to be serious at the time, and officers stayed at the school supporting staff and pupils.

The incident happened on Plant Hill Road in north Manchester on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. Pupils were told to stay in classrooms while police dealt with the scene, and a helicopter was also reported overhead as the response developed. The school remained closed to normal movement while officers assessed the situation and worked through the immediate safeguarding response.

AI-generated illustration

Police said there was not believed to be any wider threat to pupils or staff, a reassurance that will matter to parents as much as the arrest itself. In a fast-moving incident inside a busy secondary school, the lockdown was the crucial first barrier: keep pupils contained, keep staff informed and keep the response focused on the immediate risk rather than letting panic spread beyond the building.

Co-op Academy Manchester is a mixed secondary school in Blackley with around 1,650 pupils, making the scale of the response significant for a single campus in a residential part of north Manchester. The presence of armed officers, ambulance crews and a helicopter underlined how seriously the incident was treated, even as police stressed that the injuries were not thought to be serious.

Source: i2-prod.manchestereveningnews.co.uk

The Manchester attack comes against a wider backdrop of concern about knives in schools. Earlier in 2026, The Sheffield College was the scene of a separate knife scare, and in May 2024 three people were reportedly hospitalised at Birley Academy in Sheffield after an incident in which a 17-year-old boy was arrested for attempted murder. Together, those cases sharpen the question facing school leaders and police alike: how quickly can a school be sealed, how clearly can families be told what is happening, and how effectively can safeguarding systems hold when violence breaks out among pupils?