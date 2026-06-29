Putin admits Ukrainian drone strikes are driving Russian fuel shortages

Putin acknowledged a fuel deficit as Ukrainian drone strikes hit refineries, leaving at least 15 Russian regions rationing sales and Crimea tightening daily life.

Vladimir Putin publicly acknowledged a “certain deficit” of fuel on June 28 as Ukrainian drone strikes pushed Russian refineries into deeper disruption and forced the Kremlin to consider new emergency measures. He said queues remained at gas stations and that the needed grade of gasoline was not always available.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia was considering a diesel export ban after the government had already barred gasoline and aviation-fuel exports and released reserves into the domestic market. Officials were also weighing fuel imports, especially for Crimea, which depends heavily on steady supplies for transport, public services and military logistics.

AI-generated illustration

By June 23, at least 15 Russian regions had introduced fuel sales restrictions, and some local officials capped how much petrol and diesel individual customers could buy. Crimea tightened restrictions on public services and activities as the fuel crunch worsened.

The shortages follow intensified Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure since the start of 2026, with the number of refinery strikes doubling this year. Refineries in Moscow, Syzran, Ryazan and Yaroslavl have been hit, disrupting refining, pipelines and storage facilities. The affected plants account for more than 30% of Russia’s gasoline output and about 25% of its diesel fuel, and Russia’s refining volumes were at their lowest level in 21 years.

Unknown authorUnknown author via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Gasoline production fell about 25% in the week of June 15-21 compared with average daily output in June 2025, and Russia had about 1.7 million metric tons of gasoline in reserve, enough for roughly 15 days of peak summer demand or about two months of the current daily deficit. Ukrainian officials have described the campaign as an effort to weaken Russia’s war effort.