Putin hails claimed capture of key Donetsk stronghold Kostiantynivka

Russia said it seized Kostiantynivka, a battered Donetsk hub on the route to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, as Ukraine said fighting was still inside the city.

Russia’s military said on Friday it had taken control of Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk city that anchors the southern edge of Ukraine’s eastern defensive belt and sits on the road toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. Valery Gerasimov made the announcement as Vladimir Putin visited a command point overseeing Russian operations in Ukraine, turning the claim into a political signal as much as a battlefield update.

Kostiantynivka matters because it is the southernmost of four key settlements in the so-called fortress belt that Ukraine has relied on to slow Russian advances in Donetsk Oblast. Before the war, the city had nearly 70,000 residents; by late June, around 2,000 people were left in a place that has been battered by months of shelling and street fighting. If Russian forces consolidate control there, the pressure shifts toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, two major Ukrainian-held urban centers that form the next layer of the defensive line in the east.

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The claim also sits inside a broader military picture that has been far less decisive than Moscow’s public messaging suggests. Fighting had already seeped into Kostiantynivka by late June, but gains along the wider 1,200-kilometer front line had largely stalled. By early June, Ukraine’s 19th Army Corps said more than 100 Russian soldiers were already inside the urban area, while senior commanders in Kyiv dismissed Russian talk of a total capture as exaggerated and said small groups entering the city were being picked off. Major-General Viktor Nikoliuk said on June 25 that Kostiantynivka could hold out at the current rate of manpower and resources.

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Putin said last week that Russia was close to capturing the city, and the latest military announcement followed that line by presenting the advance as the latest step in Moscow’s campaign for the Donbas. The city has long been coveted because it sits within the industrial heart of eastern Ukraine and because control there would help expose the route deeper into Donetsk, where Russia has spent months trying to convert incremental gains into a breakthrough.