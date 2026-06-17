Qantas to unveil first Project Sunrise ultra-long-haul route

Qantas is betting a 238-seat A350-1000ULR and fares about 20% above one-stop rivals can make its ultra-long-haul dream pay off.

Qantas is turning Project Sunrise into a test of whether ultra-long-haul flying can be a durable premium business, or just an expensive symbol of ambition. The airline wants to connect eastern Australia non-stop with London or New York, but the real challenge is not only distance. It is whether passengers will pay enough, crews can be scheduled safely, and an aircraft can make the economics work on flights that push both comfort and endurance to their limits.

The project was first announced in 2017, and the pace has been slow enough to underscore how hard the problem is. Qantas ordered 12 Airbus A350-1000ULR aircraft in May 2022, says the first jet is due for delivery in April 2027, and plans to begin its first commercial Project Sunrise services in the first half of 2027. The airline says the new aircraft should trim as much as four hours from the fastest one-stop itineraries, a meaningful gain on routes where convenience can matter as much as total flying time.

AI-generated illustration

Qantas is also building the cabin around the fatigue challenge. The aircraft will carry just 238 passengers, far fewer than many long-haul jets, and will include a purpose-built Wellbeing Zone between premium economy and economy. That layout points to the core commercial gamble: Qantas is not trying to fill a mass-market aircraft, but to sell time savings and comfort to travelers who may value a nonstop trip more than a cheaper itinerary with a stop.

The pricing assumptions are equally revealing. Reuters-linked reporting said Qantas expects premium-cabin fares to run about 20% above comparable one-stop options, suggesting the airline believes enough business travelers and affluent leisure passengers will pay for the shortcut. The same reporting said the project could add more than A$400 million a year to earnings, though higher fuel costs and a difficult break-even threshold remain risks. The longer the sector, the tighter the margin for error on fuel burn, crew planning and reliability.

Photo by Josh Withers

The first Project Sunrise A350-1000ULR completed its maiden test flight in June 2026, and the certification campaign is expected to last about two months and involve roughly 80 hours of flight testing. That milestone moves Qantas closer to reviving a route family that has defined the airline for generations. The original Sydney-London Kangaroo Route began in 1947 and took five days with multiple stops, later shrinking to a one-stop journey through Singapore. Project Sunrise is the next attempt to compress that geography again, this time into a premium product that must prove it can earn its place in airline economics, not just aviation lore.