Qatar says no direct US-Iran talks scheduled in Doha

Qatar said no high-level US-Iran meeting was set for Doha, even as the visit exposed how fragile the indirect channel remains over frozen assets and the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar said no high-level US-Iran meeting was scheduled in Doha in the coming days, undercutting expectations that senior American and Iranian officials were about to open a direct channel in the Gulf capital. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said the talks were not set as US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were reported to be in Doha to meet Qatari mediators, not Iranian officials face to face.

The gap between Washington and Tehran widened after Donald Trump said Iran had requested a meeting in Doha on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied that direct negotiations with the United States were scheduled, with spokesman Esmail Baghaei saying the Iranian delegation was traveling to Qatar this week to work on the planned release of frozen Iranian assets and other issues linked to the deal.

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The disagreement over the Doha visit matters because the diplomatic track is tied to efforts to steady the aftermath of recent strikes and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important shipping routes. Any progress on those issues depends on keeping the channel alive, even if the two sides are still avoiding direct contact.

Qatar has become the key intermediary between Washington and Tehran, and the latest confusion showed the limits of that role. A meeting conducted through Qatari mediators can keep talks moving on practical issues such as frozen funds, but it also leaves room for competing public claims about who asked for what, and whether the sides are actually ready to negotiate.

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The uncertainty around Doha also clouded the broader outlook for a lasting halt to the Iran war and for movement on the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets. Trump’s assertion that Iran sought a meeting, and Tehran’s immediate denial that such direct talks were planned, left the postwar channel exposed as a fragile diplomatic mechanism rather than a settled path to agreement.