Qatar snatches late draw against Switzerland in World Cup debut

Boualem Khoukhi's 94th-minute header rescued Qatar's first World Cup point, turning Breel Embolo's penalty into a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in San Francisco.

Qatar found legitimacy in the hardest way possible, with Boualem Khoukhi heading in a stoppage-time equaliser to force a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the San Francisco Bay Area. The late strike, in the 90+4th minute from Homam Ahmed’s cross, turned what looked like a narrow defeat into Qatar’s first-ever World Cup point and gave its debut the kind of ending that changes the tone of a campaign.

Switzerland had controlled the scoreboard from the 17th minute, when Breel Embolo converted a penalty after Mahmoud Abunada fouled Remo Freuler. For long stretches after that, the match looked like a familiar test of whether Qatar could stay composed against a more established opponent. Instead, Qatar kept pressing deep into added time, and Khoukhi arrived at the decisive moment to meet the delivery and beat the Swiss defence.

The draw carried added weight because Switzerland was in its fourth World Cup, while Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodríguez matched a national record with their 13th appearances on the tournament stage. That experience advantage made Qatar’s recovery more than a fortunate bounce. FIFA marked the result as Qatar’s first point in World Cup history, a small but meaningful line in a record that had previously offered little reward.

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Whether the result reflected genuine tactical growth or simply a one-off escape is the larger question left behind. Qatar did not dominate Switzerland, and the early concession showed how quickly a game can tilt at this level. But the ability to keep believing until the 94th minute, then finish with a precise header from Khoukhi, suggested more than symbolism. It suggested a side capable of surviving pressure and finding a response when the margin for error had almost disappeared.

For a nation that hosted the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a tournament played from 20 November to 18 December 2022 with 32 teams across 64 matches, the point also served as a reminder that hosting and competing are not the same test. Qatar’s debut did not answer every question, but it at least showed that the team could turn a near-loss into a result that felt earned rather than borrowed.