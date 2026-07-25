QR codes replace wedding reply cards as couples go digital

Wedding QR codes are moving from reply cards to seating charts and thank-you notes. One 2025 trend post found 30% of couples using them on printed invitations.

Wedding QR codes moved beyond reply cards after 2 Magpies Creative updated its guide on Feb. 12, 2025 to show couples using them for invites, save-the-dates, thank-you notes, digital wedding programs, seating charts and photo sharing. The same guide, first published Feb. 23, 2024, called the format “green, chic, and completely seamless.”

The appeal is as practical as it is visual. WedSites says QR code RSVPs are becoming a popular alternative to traditional reply cards because they send guests straight to an online RSVP form or wedding website, avoiding slow mail, missing reply cards and the scramble to chase people who forgot to respond. Basic Invite says QR-code wedding invitations can start as low as 72 cents per invite, a price that gives couples another way to cut printing and postage costs.

That cost pressure is one reason QR codes have spread across wedding stationery rather than staying on the invitation alone. ShadiCards said QR codes were a rising trend in 2025, and its July 29, 2025 RSVP-card breakdown found 30% of couples using QR codes on printed invitations, 20% relying solely on wedding websites for RSVPs and 15% using both paper and digital options to accommodate different guests.

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The hybrid approach shows where the etiquette tension sits. A scan can keep guest lists organized and responses updated instantly, but it also assumes every invitee is comfortable using a smartphone. Couples who keep paper and digital options side by side are making room for older guests and anyone who would rather mail a card than open a browser, even as the rest of the wedding packet shifts toward the same phone-first habits that already govern menus, tickets and event check-ins.

For planners and stationers, the change is no longer limited to novelty. QR codes now sit at the intersection of budget, sustainability and accessibility, reshaping one of the most traditional parts of the wedding workflow without fully replacing paper for everyone.