Qualcomm Selects 28 Startups for Vietnam Innovation Challenge

Qualcomm has chosen 28 startups for its 2026 Vietnam Innovation Challenge, reflecting continued growth in Vietnam’s tech startup ecosystem and global collaboration.

Qualcomm has announced the selection of 28 Vietnamese startups to participate in the 2026 Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge, a move that underscores the country’s increasing prominence as a regional hub for technology entrepreneurship. The annual program, backed by government agencies and global industry leaders, aims to provide funding, mentorship, and industry connections to promising early-stage companies developing advanced technologies in areas like AI, IoT, and smart city solutions.

Program Overview and Selection Process

The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge is recognized as one of the country’s most prestigious startup competitions, focusing on fostering innovation and commercial viability among Vietnamese tech startups. According to the Vietnam National Startup Portal, the program selects startups through a rigorous multi-stage screening process, evaluating technical potential, scalability, and alignment with national and market priorities. The 2026 cohort, chosen from a competitive pool of applicants, reflects diversity across fields such as healthcare, education, smart agriculture, and energy management.

28 startups selected for the 2026 program

selected for the 2026 program Focus areas include artificial intelligence, smart cities, IoT, and sustainable technology

Selected teams receive seed funding, technical mentorship, and business development support

Vietnam’s Startup Ecosystem Growth

The announcement comes as Vietnam’s startup ecosystem continues to expand rapidly, with government and international support playing a critical role. According to a 2023 analysis of the ecosystem, the number of innovative startups in Vietnam has grown to over 4,000, with tech-driven enterprises making up the majority. The Ministry of Science and Technology’s official statistics show a steady increase in government-supported innovation programs, contributing to rising investment levels and job creation.

Vietnam’s improving business environment also facilitates the growth of such programs. The World Bank’s metrics indicate a gradual climb in the country’s ease of doing business, which is crucial for fostering entrepreneurship and attracting foreign partnerships.

Impact and Opportunities for Startups

Participation in the Qualcomm Innovation Challenge offers startups:

Access to Qualcomm’s technical and business expertise

Mentorship from industry leaders and investors

Opportunities for pilot projects and commercialization

Potential connections to global markets

Previous cohorts have seen several participants scale their solutions and secure follow-on funding, as documented in the program’s official results. This year’s selected startups are expected to benefit from enhanced support, reflecting lessons learned in past editions and the maturing local ecosystem.

Broader Significance for Vietnam’s Innovation Landscape

The selection of 28 startups also highlights Vietnam’s strategic efforts to position itself as an innovation hub in Southeast Asia. With increasing collaboration between multinational corporations and local talent, the country is poised to advance in high-value sectors and encourage homegrown solutions to global challenges.

While the Vietnamese startup ecosystem faces hurdles—including competition for talent, regulatory navigation, and access to scale-up capital—programs like the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge provide vital resources and international exposure. Continued support from both government and private sector stakeholders will be crucial for sustaining momentum and ensuring that standout startups can transition from pilot projects to impactful commercial ventures.

As the 2026 cohort begins its journey, all eyes will be on these 28 teams to see how they leverage this opportunity to accelerate technological innovation and drive economic growth in Vietnam and beyond.