Quantum Space seeks $1.2 billion SPAC deal for military spacecraft

Quantum Space pushed a $1.2 billion SPAC merger as it leaned on $88 million in government contracts and a Pentagon-focused spacecraft platform.

Quantum Space moved to go public through a $1.2 billion merger with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. VI, betting that defense-space investors still want exposure to companies building spacecraft for contested orbital environments. The deal, announced June 8, pairs the maneuver-focused startup with a Nasdaq-listed blank-check company and would send the combined firm to market under the ticker QSPC if the transaction closes.

The company is pitching itself as a pure-play national security space business built around Ranger, a spacecraft platform designed for multi-orbit operations. Quantum Space says Ranger is meant to provide sustained mobility in space, a capability it argues is increasingly important as military missions move beyond fixed satellite architectures. The company also says the platform is backed by more than $88 million in secured government contracts, a figure that gives the business a more concrete revenue base than many early-stage space ventures that have gone public through SPACs.

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The transaction includes a $300 million private investment in public equity led by Inflection Point Asset Management, with proceeds set to accelerate Ranger production and expand manufacturing facilities. That capital structure matters as much as the valuation: in a market that has punished empty promises from space listings before, Quantum Space is trying to show that it has both a defense customer base and the industrial capacity to scale.

The merger also puts a familiar figure at the center of the pitch. Jim Bridenstine became chief executive in May 2026 after serving as NASA’s 13th administrator, giving Quantum Space a leader with direct ties to the federal space establishment. The company was co-founded by Dr. Kam Ghaffarian, whose name is already well known in space investment circles through his roles in Axiom Space, Intuitive Machines and X-energy.

Source: i0.wp.com

The timing reflects a wider speculative turn in aerospace and defense, with investors again crowding into space names as expectations build around SpaceX and other high-profile listings. SpaceX has become the sector’s gravitational force, and that has helped create a window for smaller companies that can frame themselves as strategic infrastructure rather than pure venture bets. Quantum Space is aiming to use that moment to sell a military spacecraft story with contracts, a recognizable CEO and a SPAC wrapper, all at once.