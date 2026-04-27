Multiple 2027 NFL mock drafts project Arch Manning and other quarterbacks at the top, reflecting a strong QB class and high demand across the league.

Arch Manning and a deep group of quarterbacks are drawing major attention in early projections for the 2027 NFL Draft, with multiple mock drafts forecasting a quarterback-heavy first round. Both NBC Sports and FOX Sports released their 2027 mock drafts, highlighting a class where QBs are expected to dominate the opening picks.

Quarterbacks Projected to Go Early and Often

According to NBC Sports, quarterbacks are set to be the story of the 2027 draft, with several signal-callers expected off the board early. Both outlets agree that Arch Manning is a leading candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, a projection echoed by FOX Sports, which poses the question: "Arch Manning No. 1 Overall?"

NBC Sports projects Manning and another top QB prospect, Smith, to be selected within the first several picks.

FOX Sports predicts five quarterbacks will be drafted in the first round, highlighting significant league-wide demand for young passers.

This trend reflects recent patterns where teams prioritize quarterbacks at the top of the draft. In fact, the number of quarterbacks taken in the first round has become a key indicator of draft class strength and league needs.

Spotlight on Arch Manning

Arch Manning's college career stats position him as a top prospect, with evaluators pointing to his arm talent, football IQ, and pedigree. Both NBC Sports and FOX Sports highlight him as the most likely candidate to be selected first overall, should he maintain his current trajectory.

This continued focus on Manning underscores his impact on draft projections. His performance in college football has been closely watched, and his family name adds an extra layer of intrigue for NFL front offices and fans alike.

Depth and Demand at Quarterback

FOX Sports' projection of five QBs in the first round matches trends from recent drafts, where teams have shown a willingness to invest early in the position. NBC Sports also points to Smith as a top-10 pick, adding depth to the quarterback class and creating a competitive market for teams in need of new leaders under center.

The 2023 NFL Draft saw multiple quarterbacks selected early, and the 2027 draft appears set to continue this pattern.

Teams with aging starters or unsettled quarterback situations are likely to target the position in the first round, driving up the value of prospects like Manning and Smith.

The emphasis on quarterbacks at the top of the draft also means that other positions, such as offensive tackle and pass rusher, could see top talents slip further down the board, impacting team strategies and player evaluations.

Implications for NFL Teams and the 2027 Season

With several franchises expected to seek franchise quarterbacks, the 2027 NFL Draft could have a significant impact on league dynamics. The emergence of a strong quarterback class offers hope to rebuilding teams and adds intrigue to the draft process.

For NFL fans, the focus on quarterbacks promises an exciting draft night, with the potential for trades, surprise picks, and high-profile selections. As the college football season progresses, scouts and analysts will continue to evaluate the top prospects, but early mock drafts from NBC Sports and FOX Sports make it clear: quarterbacks will be the main attraction in 2027.

Looking Ahead

As teams prepare for the 2027 NFL Draft, all eyes will be on Arch Manning and his fellow quarterback prospects. With mock drafts already projecting a quarterback-heavy first round, the months ahead will be filled with debate, scouting, and speculation as the next wave of NFL talent prepares to make the leap to the pros.