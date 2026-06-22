Quebec issues shelter-in-place alert after officer killed in Montreal shooting

A Montreal police operation turned deadly after an officer was killed, triggering a Quebec shelter-in-place alert and shutting parts of the Décarie Expressway.

A police operation in Montreal turned into a major public-safety emergency after one officer was killed and two other people, another officer and a civilian, were wounded. Quebec authorities then issued a shelter-in-place alert, telling people in the area to stay indoors, lock their doors and avoid the scene as the manhunt unfolded.

Montreal police said the operation began around 11:30 a.m. ET on Monday in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood, near De Courtrai and Trans Island avenues. By early afternoon, the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal said one suspect had been neutralized, but the police response was still active as officers secured the area and moved to contain any continuing threat.

The alert was sent through Quebec’s emergency warning system, which the province uses for real or imminent threats. That mechanism signaled how quickly the situation escalated from a street-level police operation into an incident with broader risks for residents, nearby businesses and anyone traveling through one of Montreal’s busiest transit corridors.

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Parts of the Décarie Expressway were closed in both directions during the operation, underscoring the scale of the response and the pressure on traffic and emergency access across the city’s west end. The closures added to the urgency for residents already being told to shelter in place while police worked around the shooting scene.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said she was closely monitoring developments and that her thoughts were with everyone affected. The city’s public-safety and municipal communications channels were active throughout the day as officials tried to keep pace with rapidly changing conditions in the neighborhood.

Diliff via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The killing of an officer changed the character of the operation in a fundamental way. What began as a police response in Côte-des-Neiges became a search for an armed suspect, a lockdown for nearby residents and a test of how quickly local and provincial authorities could coordinate under pressure. Some early reports said the shooting took place near Jewish sites and businesses in an area with a significant Jewish community, though police had not fully confirmed a motive in the early stages of the response.