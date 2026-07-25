Queens fire in Flushing injures nearly two dozen people

Flames in Flushing spread into adjoining buildings and left nearly two dozen people hurt. The FDNY has been confronting a run of major Queens fires.

A fire in Flushing, Queens, spread through adjoining buildings and injured nearly two dozen people, the FDNY said. The blaze was a 2-alarm fire, underscoring how fast flames can move once they leave the original unit.

The spread beyond one address is the critical detail in a neighborhood built around closely packed structures. When fire reaches adjoining properties, crews have to fight multiple exposures at once, and what began as a single incident can quickly turn into a wider emergency for nearby homes and apartments.

AI-generated illustration

Flushing has already been part of other recent FDNY fire responses, including incidents tied to College Point Boulevard and 1905 Flushing Avenue. Queens as a whole has seen a run of major fires, among them a fatal 2-alarm blaze on July 8, 2025, when FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker gave an update, as well as a 4-alarm fire on June 22, 2025, a 5-alarm fire on Dec. 2, 2025, and a 3-alarm fire on July 14, 2026.

Tdorante10 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

That pattern puts the spotlight on the parts of urban housing that matter most once fire breaks out: how buildings touch, how quickly heat can jump from one property to the next, and whether crews can stop the spread before neighboring homes are pulled in. In Flushing, the fire crossed property lines before it was brought under control, turning one blaze into a wider housing emergency.