Questions grow around final video before Nolan Wells’ disappearance on Horn Island

A viral clip from Horn Island has sharpened scrutiny of Nolan Wells’ disappearance after his friend said he was the one yelling, not the missing teen.

A body believed to be Nolan Wells was recovered Monday on Horn Island and later identified by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office, pushing the case into a new phase even as a viral video has fueled questions about the teen’s final hours. Tracestin Shepherd, one of Wells’ close friends, said he was the person yelling in the clip circulating online, not Wells.

Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said Wells was last seen around 3 p.m. on Horn Island wearing blue swim trunks and sunglasses. Ledbetter said Wells’ friends left the island without him, and a friend was the first to report him missing, contacting the Coast Guard around 11 p.m. on July 4. Wells’ mother reported him missing around midnight into July 5.

Shepherd said the dispute captured in the video began around 3:30 p.m. on July 4 on Horn Island, where he said the group had arrived by boat and had been there since that morning. Wells was part of a larger group of high school friends on the island that day. Another adult on a nearby boat filmed the scene and later posted it online after Wells was reported missing, intensifying speculation around the teen’s disappearance.

Horn Island, a barrier island roughly 10 miles off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, has no facilities, staff, drinking water or communications. It is reached primarily by private boat, and search efforts involved the National Park Service, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the Coast Guard and a U.S. park ranger who found the body at the island’s northwestern tip.

AI-generated illustration

Authorities said they do not currently suspect foul play, but autopsy and toxicology results are still pending. Wells’ family, represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, has publicly questioned the explanation that he simply stayed behind and announced an independent autopsy. Christine and Elmore Wonsley have said they want answers and have expressed doubt that their son would have voluntarily split from the group.

The case has drawn national attention in part because Wells was Black and, his family’s attorney has said, the only African American in the group on the boating trip. Rev. Al Sharpton has joined the family and Crump in demanding answers, adding to the pressure on investigators as the official timeline and the viral footage continue to collide.