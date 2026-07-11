Questions grow around Mississippi teen football player’s July 4 death

Nolan Xavier Wells was last seen on Horn Island on July 4, and his family is now demanding answers after his body was found two days later.

Nolan Xavier Wells was last seen on a July 4 boat trip to Horn Island, a remote barrier island about 7 miles off Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, and his family is now pressing for answers after his body was found early Monday, July 6, along the island’s shore. The 18-year-old was a 2025 graduate of Ocean Springs High School and later played football at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

The case has moved quickly from a missing-person search into a public test of trust. Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said the friends who were with Wells are cooperating and investigators do not suspect foul play, but Wells’ parents, Christine Wonsley and Elmore Wonsley, have publicly challenged the idea that he simply stayed behind or drowned accidentally. Their attorney, Ben Crump, said the family has commissioned an independent autopsy in Washington, D.C., while the official autopsy could take weeks.

Crump also said the family plans to bring in experts to recover deleted messages from Wells’ cellphone before it is turned over to authorities. Those steps reflect a deeper concern running through the case: in a death surrounded by limited official answers, the vacuum is being filled by rumor, speculation and social media theories about what happened to a Black teenager in a majority-white setting on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

Authorities said a friend first contacted the Coast Guard around 11 p.m. on July 4 to report Wells missing, and Wells’ mother contacted the sheriff’s office around midnight into July 5. The family’s lawyers said about 200 people were on Horn Island that day. First responders, local law enforcement, the United States Coast Guard and the United Cajun Navy joined the search, while online attention escalated and a social media photo from the boat ride showed Wells with three white male friends.

The Ocean Springs School District said the community was shocked and heartbroken by Wells’ death, describing him as a multi-sport athlete and praising his kindness and leadership. Horn Island itself is part of Mississippi’s barrier-island chain, a protected wilderness area popular with boaters and beachgoers and reachable only by private boat, a setting that has intensified questions about who was present, what happened on the island and why the public still has so few clear answers.

The family’s GoFundMe says contributions will help cover funeral, memorial and related expenses, and it has drawn broad attention, including a reported $100,000 donation from Byron Allen. Rev. Al Sharpton said he will officiate Wells’ funeral, as the family pushes for a fuller account of the teenager’s final hours.