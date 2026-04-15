Dianna Russini Resigns After Photos with Mike Vrabel Surface

NFL reporter Dianna Russini’s resignation from The Athletic, following photos with Mike Vrabel, leaves the coach’s position unchanged for now.

Dianna Russini, a prominent NFL reporter for The Athletic, has resigned following the emergence of photos featuring her with Mike Vrabel, head coach of the Tennessee Titans. While the situation has prompted scrutiny within sports media circles, Vrabel's standing with his organization appears unchanged as of now.

Resignation Follows Photo Release

According to Page Six, Russini’s resignation from The Athletic came after photos surfaced showing her with Vrabel. The specifics of the photos have not been detailed publicly, but their release led to immediate speculation about the nature of their relationship and any potential implications for media ethics or league policy.

Internal Investigation Reported

NBC Sports reported that The Athletic initiated an internal investigation in response to the situation. The New York Times, as cited by NBC Sports, also confirmed that Russini’s resignation occurred amid an ongoing review. The Athletic has not released an official statement outlining the results of the investigation or whether any violations of company policy were found.

Vrabel's Position Unaffected

Despite the increased attention, NBC Sports noted that Mike Vrabel appears to have emerged “unscathed, for now.” There have been no public indications of disciplinary action or changes to Vrabel’s role with the Tennessee Titans. The team itself has not issued any comment regarding the incident, and league officials have not announced any investigation involving Vrabel as a result of these events.

Industry Reactions and Ethical Context

The resignation has reignited debate within sports journalism about the importance of perceived impartiality and boundaries between reporters and team personnel.

Media outlets, including The Athletic, typically maintain strict guidelines to avoid conflicts of interest among their reporters covering major sports leagues.

As of this writing, there is no public evidence suggesting Russini’s reporting on the NFL was directly influenced by her interactions with Vrabel.

What Happens Next?

While Russini’s departure from The Athletic marks a notable shift in NFL coverage, the lack of further developments leaves open questions. Observers will be watching to see if additional details emerge about The Athletic’s investigation or if league officials take any action. For the time being, Vrabel’s coaching record and the Titans’ performance remain the primary focus for fans and analysts.

As the story evolves, it highlights ongoing challenges faced by sports media regarding transparency, ethical guidelines, and the intersection of personal and professional relationships. Both The Athletic and the Tennessee Titans are likely to remain under scrutiny as the NFL season progresses.