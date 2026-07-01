Quiñones stars as Mexico beats Ecuador to reach World Cup last 16

Julián Quiñones scored, assisted and owned Mexico’s 2-0 win over Ecuador, sending El Tri into the World Cup round of 16 for the first time in 40 years.

Julián Quiñones delivered the kind of performance that changes how opponents plan for Mexico. He scored in the 22nd minute and set up Raúl Jiménez four minutes later as Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0 at Mexico City Stadium on June 30, 2026, advancing to the World Cup round of 16 and setting up a meeting with England or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Quiñones was central from the opening minutes, giving Mexico the edge in a match Ecuador entered with a strong 2026 campaign and the weight of recent history against the hosts. Hernán Galíndez kept Ecuador in the game with key saves, but Mexico turned its pressure into goals before the half-hour mark. Jiménez’s finish at the 31st minute doubled the lead, and Ecuador’s night ended with Piero Hincapié’s dismissal in stoppage time.

The result carried more than immediate relief. ESPN noted that Mexico won a knockout World Cup match for the first time in 40 years, a stretch that had defined the ceiling around the national team. Javier Aguirre called the advance “the most important of my career,” a measure of how much the result meant inside a program that has spent years trying to turn promise into a deeper tournament run.

AI-generated illustration

Quiñones has become one of the clearest reasons that ceiling looks different now. Born in Colombia and naturalized Mexican, he played his first match for Mexico in November 2023 and has quickly moved from new addition to decisive figure. He had already scored Mexico’s first goal of the 2026 World Cup in the opening win over South Africa, and against Ecuador he added a goal and an assist in the same match, the sort of output that forces defenses to track him from the first whistle.

After the final whistle, Quiñones thanked his teammates, the coaching staff and the fans for the backing he has received during the World Cup. In a squad that also leaned on Jiménez and younger contributors such as Gilberto Mora, his rise points to a Mexico attack with more than one way to hurt an opponent, and a new match-winner other teams now have to game-plan around.