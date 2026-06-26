Raducanu and Draper fuel British Wimbledon hopes with fresh momentum

Raducanu’s Queen’s run and Draper’s Eastbourne return have revived British Wimbledon hopes, but the real test is whether both can hold up under the pressure.

Emma Raducanu is set to enter Wimbledon as the world No. 32 and the No. 30 seed in the women’s draw, a sign that her grass-court surge has pushed her back into Britain’s top bracket. Jack Draper has arrived with a different kind of momentum after returning to Eastbourne from more than two months out with injury, and Britain’s hopes now rest on whether both players can turn brief form into something durable at the All England Club.

Raducanu’s latest lift came at Queen’s Club, where the 23-year-old reached the final before losing 6-0, 7-6(6) to Donna Vekic on June 15. WTA coverage said Vekic needed 1 hour and 48 minutes to secure her fifth career singles title and her first at WTA 500 level. Raducanu’s run mattered because it followed years shaped by injuries, illness and coaching changes after her 2021 U.S. Open title as a teenage qualifier. She has now reunited with Andrew Richardson, the coach she split from soon after that breakthrough, and her Queen’s result has left her seeded for Wimbledon, where seeded players avoid each other until the later rounds.

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The question around Raducanu is not whether she can produce a flash of elite tennis. It is whether her body and schedule can withstand the demands that have repeatedly interrupted her progress. She played four matches in three days at Queen’s, then withdrew from Nottingham and skipped Eastbourne to practise at the All England Club instead, choosing to save energy for the physical and mental strain of a Grand Slam. Andy Roddick has argued on his podcast that when Raducanu is healthy, she should keep winning into a major rather than backing off, a view that fits the pressure now attached to her Wimbledon seeding.

Source: reuters.com

Draper’s path has been quieter but just as significant for British tennis. ATP and LTA coverage said Andy Murray is coaching Draper during the grass-court season, and Eastbourne was his first tournament in more than two months after dealing with an arm injury and a knee condition. He marked the comeback with a straight-sets win over Marcos Giron, with Murray watching from his player box. Draper has said Murray’s tennis knowledge and belief in him were part of the appeal, and the move gives British tennis another experienced voice around a player still proving he can stay on court.

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The Wimbledon draw is scheduled for June 26, with first-round play beginning June 29. If Raducanu keeps her level intact and Draper stays healthy, the host nation could have two contenders with the staying power British tennis has been waiting to see.