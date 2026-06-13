Raducanu reaches Queen’s final after two wins in one day

Emma Raducanu played two matches in one day, survived a thigh scare and reached the Queen’s final, sharpening hopes that her form can last.

Emma Raducanu turned a rain-disrupted Saturday into the clearest sign yet that her game can absorb pressure and still keep moving forward. She beat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 7-5 in the Queen’s quarter-finals, needed treatment on her thigh after slipping, then returned later the same day to beat 19th-ranked Iva Jovic 6-2, 6-2 and reach the final.

The double win mattered as much for stamina as for scoreline. Raducanu had already opened the week with straight-sets wins over Cristina Bucsa and Anna Blinkova, and the run has carried her into her first final on home soil and the second-biggest final of her career. It is also her first WTA Tour-level final since February, a useful marker for a player whose progress has too often been interrupted by fitness issues and uneven stretches of form.

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What stood out on court was how little the injury scare changed the shape of the match. Raducanu slipped against Rakhimova, took treatment on her thigh, and still found enough control to finish the quarter-final in straight sets. Hours later, against Jovic, she played with far less drama and far more authority, closing out a 6-2, 6-2 win that underlined the difference between a short-lived burst and a week that could be building toward something more durable.

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The setting amplified the significance. The HSBC Championships at Queen’s returned to the WTA calendar at WTA 500 level after more than 50 years, with Queen’s Club first hosting the event in 1889. Rain earlier in the week compressed the schedule and forced Raducanu to do the work of two rounds in one day, a test of recovery as much as shot-making.

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Katie Boulter had kept alive the possibility of an all-British final when she upset top seed Elena Rybakina to reach the semi-finals, but that route disappeared when she lost 6-1, 6-3 to Donna Vekic. Vekic, who entered as a lucky loser after losing in qualifying and then replacing Marta Kostyuk after the Ukrainian withdrew with injury, became the first player into Sunday’s final.

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The prize stakes match the stage. The Queen’s draw listed $53,135 for quarter-finalists, $104,770 for semi-finalists and $181,745 for the final, from a total purse of $1,915,000. For Raducanu, the numbers now sit behind a sharper question: whether a day that demanded so much from her body can become the start of a more stable run.