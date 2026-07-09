Rafael Márquez set to take over Mexico after Aguirre's 2026 World Cup run

México has already mapped Rafael Márquez’s rise, but his real test is whether a former captain can fix a system that still leans on symbols instead of structure.

Rafael Márquez was already written into Mexico’s succession plan when the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol unveiled Javier Aguirre and Márquez together on August 1, 2024. The arrangement was explicit: Aguirre would lead the Selección Mexicana through the 2026 World Cup, Márquez would serve as his assistant until then, and the former captain would then take charge of the program on the road to 2030.

That setup makes Márquez’s appointment more than a routine coaching change. It is a test of whether Mexico can finally turn a celebrated name into a functioning institutional bridge, one that links senior-team decisions with the country’s youth pipeline instead of relying on a last-minute reset after each cycle. Aguirre has publicly backed Márquez as his natural successor, arguing that the former defender’s development has been fast and that he already has the profile of a coach. Márquez has described working under Aguirre as like taking a “master,” and has said he needed to feel, smell and see the players before deciding the base of the squad.

The handoff is also tied to timing. ESPN reported on June 5, 2026 that Márquez’s debut as head coach could come in the FIFA dates in September and October 2026, with friendlies under discussion against South American opponents such as Chile and Peru. Mexico will not play the Concacaf Nations League group stage because of its ranking position, which means Márquez would not enter official competition until November 2026.

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By then, he is expected to have his own staff in place. RÉCORD reported on January 1, 2026 that Márquez was already planning his coaching team and looking for assistants with experience in the methods associated with Xabi Alonso and Xavi, a sign that the transition has moved beyond symbolism and into operational design. That matters in a program where continuity has often depended on personalities rather than a durable structure.

The federation has framed the change as a controlled succession, not a rupture. Ivar Sisniega has expressed confidence in keeping the plan intact for the next World Cup cycle, while Aguirre has made clear he sees Márquez as the candidate to take over once he steps aside. For Mexico, the question is no longer whether Márquez will inherit the job. It is whether a famous former captain can use it to change how the national team is built, from player identification to coaching support to long-term accountability.