The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired veteran cornerback Taron Johnson from the Buffalo Bills in a trade that includes a 2026 sixth-round draft pick, multiple outlets confirmed on Saturday. The deal, which marks a notable shift in both teams’ roster strategies, positions Johnson as a key addition to the Raiders’ secondary ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Details of the Trade

According to official league transactions and reports from NFL.com and The New York Times, the Bills will receive a 2026 sixth-round pick from Las Vegas in exchange for Johnson. The New York Times described the deal as part of a “pick swap,” although the main component reported by NFL.com was the sixth-round selection heading to Buffalo. NBC Sports and ESPN further corroborated the transaction, noting the trade was completed late Friday night.

Impact on the Raiders’ Secondary

Johnson, a 2018 fourth-round pick, has established himself as one of the league’s most reliable slot cornerbacks. During his tenure with the Bills, Johnson played in 89 games, amassing over 350 tackles, seven sacks, and six interceptions. He was a consistent starter, known for his physical play, coverage ability, and knack for timely turnovers.

Age: 29

29 Career games played: 89

89 Career tackles: 356

356 Interceptions: 6

6 Sacks: 7

7 Forced fumbles: 5

For the Raiders, Johnson’s arrival addresses a pressing need in the slot, where the team has struggled to find consistency in recent seasons. According to the current Las Vegas Raiders depth chart, Johnson is expected to immediately contend for a starting role, bringing veteran experience to a young and evolving defensive backfield.

Why the Bills Made the Move

The decision to part with Johnson is seen as a strategic shift for Buffalo, who have retooled their defense this offseason in light of salary cap pressures and roster depth. The New York Times characterized the trade as a “reversal,” suggesting that the Bills initially intended to keep Johnson but ultimately opted for the draft pick and cap flexibility. Spotrac data shows Johnson was carrying a significant cap hit for the 2026 season, and the move creates more room for the Bills to address other needs.

What Johnson Brings to Las Vegas

Johnson’s reputation as an aggressive tackler and his ability to cover slot receivers make him a valuable asset for the Raiders. His consistent production and playoff experience with Buffalo could boost a Raiders defense that ranked in the middle of the pack in key categories last season, according to ESPN team stats.

Ranked among top slot corners for coverage snaps per reception allowed in 2025

Has played at least 15 games in each of the past four seasons

Credited with multiple game-changing plays in the postseason

Analysis and Outlook

The trade signals the Raiders’ intent to strengthen their pass defense and potentially accelerate their rebuild under new leadership. For the Bills, the move underscores the ongoing adjustments required to remain competitive while managing the salary cap and future draft capital.

With Johnson now in silver and black, Raiders fans will be watching closely to see how the veteran’s presence impacts the team’s ability to defend in the AFC West. Meanwhile, Buffalo gains flexibility for the 2026 draft and the opportunity to develop younger talent in the secondary.

As the offseason progresses, both teams will be evaluated on how this transaction fits into their broader strategies for sustained success.