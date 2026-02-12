Raiders Leaders Reaffirm Commitment to Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis and head coach Klint Kubiak have both emphasized their desire for star defender Maxx Crosby to remain with the team.

Las Vegas Raiders leadership is sending a clear message about their priorities for the upcoming NFL season: keeping Maxx Crosby in silver and black. With speculation swirling about the defensive star’s future, both owner Mark Davis and new head coach Klint Kubiak have publicly stated their intention to retain the Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Leadership Voices Support for Crosby

In recent days, questions have emerged around Crosby’s role within the franchise amid coaching changes and ongoing roster evaluations. Addressing these concerns, Davis directly stated that Crosby "is still a Raider," as reported by NBC Sports. This straightforward affirmation comes as the team looks to stabilize its defensive identity after a transitional period.

ESPN also highlighted that Kubiak, who was hired as the Raiders’ head coach ahead of the 2026 season, is equally focused on keeping Crosby as a core piece of the defense. Both Davis and Kubiak’s statements reflect organizational unity around the value Crosby brings on and off the field.

Crosby’s Impact on the Raiders

Since being drafted in 2019, Crosby has become one of the NFL’s elite edge rushers. He has consistently ranked among league leaders in sacks and tackles for loss, helping anchor the Raiders’ defensive front. His 2023 campaign was particularly impressive, as he posted 14.5 sacks and 90 tackles, earning him another Pro Bowl nod and solidifying his reputation as a relentless playmaker.

Crosby has started every game for the Raiders since 2020

He has 52 career sacks through the end of the 2025 season

He is widely regarded as a team leader and locker room presence

Franchise Building Amid Change

The Raiders have undergone significant changes in recent seasons, including a coaching transition to Kubiak and ongoing roster adjustments. Retaining foundational talents like Crosby is seen as vital for maintaining competitiveness in the AFC West. According to Pro-Football-Reference, the Raiders finished the 2023 season with a 8-9 record, missing the playoffs but showing improvement on defense—thanks in large part to Crosby’s contributions.

ESPN’s coverage emphasized that both Davis and Kubiak are prioritizing continuity for key players as the organization seeks to build momentum. With Crosby at the center of their plans, the Raiders’ leadership aims to foster stability and a winning culture.

Looking Ahead

While speculation about player movement is common in the NFL offseason, the Raiders’ public stance signals a commitment to their defensive cornerstone. Both Mark Davis and Klint Kubiak’s support for Crosby’s continued presence in Las Vegas suggests that the team will do what it takes to keep their star edge rusher as they prepare for the 2026 campaign.

As the Raiders work to return to playoff contention, keeping Crosby on the roster could be a decisive factor in shaping the team’s future success and identity.