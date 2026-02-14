The Las Vegas Raiders hire Klint Kubiak as head coach while Jim Schwartz steps down as Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator, marking significant shifts for both franchises.

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced the hiring of Klint Kubiak as their new head coach, while the Cleveland Browns face a major change after the resignation of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. These moves, first reported by Yahoo Sports, signal important transitions for both franchises as they build for the 2026 NFL season.

Raiders Turn to Kubiak for Leadership

The Raiders’ decision to hire Klint Kubiak ushers in a new chapter as the team seeks to improve on recent results. Kubiak, who has built a reputation as a creative offensive mind, steps into his first head coaching role after serving as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in previous NFL stops. His coaching record and background can be explored in detail via his coaching statistics.

includes coordinating the offenses of the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and the San Francisco 49ers. The Raiders made the move after evaluating their 2025 season performance, where they struggled to find consistency on both sides of the ball.

The franchise has not reached the playoffs since the 2022 season, as seen on their franchise record.

Kubiak’s arrival is expected to bring a fresh offensive approach to a team aiming to contend in a competitive AFC West, as reflected in the NFL standings.

Browns Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz Steps Down

On the same day, the Cleveland Browns confirmed the resignation of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Schwartz, a veteran coach with a long NFL resume, had been pivotal in shaping the Browns’ strong defensive identity during his tenure. His full coaching history and team impact are detailed in his career statistics.

Schwartz joined the Browns ahead of the 2023 season, quickly elevating the unit’s performance.

Under his leadership in 2025, the Browns’ defense ranked among the league’s top ten in multiple categories, as shown in their season statistics.

Schwartz’s departure leaves a significant void, with the Browns now searching for a replacement to maintain their defensive prowess.

The Browns’ franchise record shows recent improvement, particularly on defense, making this transition a critical point for the club’s direction.

What These Changes Mean for Both Teams

For the Raiders, Kubiak’s hiring is a statement of intent to modernize their offense and develop young talent. His experience working with quarterbacks and designing dynamic passing games could be the catalyst the franchise needs to return to playoff contention.

For the Browns, the focus shifts to finding a defensive coordinator who can sustain or build upon the foundation Schwartz established. With a roster built around defensive strength, the next hire will be key in determining their competitive trajectory in the AFC North.

Looking Ahead

Both organizations face pivotal offseasons. The Raiders will look to assemble a coaching staff to support Kubiak and address roster needs in free agency and the draft. The Browns, meanwhile, must act quickly to fill the leadership gap on defense and keep the team’s momentum going.

As the NFL landscape shifts, these coaching moves highlight the ongoing quest for stability and success in a league where change is constant. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how these decisions shape the fortunes of both franchises heading into 2026.