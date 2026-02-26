Rainier Beach High School is urging 130 people to get tested after a confirmed tuberculosis case. Health officials are coordinating a response.

Rainier Beach High School in Seattle has confirmed an active case of tuberculosis (TB), prompting a public health response and the recommendation that approximately 130 individuals get screened for the disease.

Case Confirmed, Testing Urged

The discovery, announced by KOMO and King5, identified one active TB case within the school community. As a precaution, local health authorities have advised that 130 students, staff, and others who may have been in close contact with the affected individual undergo TB testing. This step is part of standard containment procedures to ensure early identification and treatment of any additional cases.

Public Health – Seattle & King County is overseeing the response, working with school administrators to notify those potentially exposed. The agency emphasized that the risk to the broader public remains low, but stressed the importance of vigilance and following testing recommendations.

Understanding Tuberculosis in Schools

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs and spreads through the air when a person with active TB coughs or sneezes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), TB rates in the United States are low compared to global figures, but cases still occur, especially in congregate settings like schools.

Seattle Public Schools maintains policies and protocols for TB screening, including requirements for new students and procedures for responding to confirmed cases. When a case is identified, the district collaborates with public health officials to manage communication, testing, and follow-up care.

Public Health Response and Next Steps

Direct notification of potentially exposed individuals is underway.

Testing clinics are being arranged at or near the school for convenience and privacy.

Those who test positive for latent TB infection (without symptoms or contagiousness) will be offered preventive medication and follow-up, while active cases will receive full treatment.

Information from King County's Tuberculosis Control Program outlines a comprehensive approach, including case investigation, contact tracing, and public education.

Symptoms and Prevention

While TB often develops slowly, symptoms can include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. Not everyone exposed will develop the disease; many may have a latent infection, which is not contagious but can become active without treatment. More information on symptoms and prevention is available in the CDC’s basic factsheet.

Context and Prevalence

While a single case can prompt concern, both local and state data show that TB rates in King County remain relatively stable, with schools rarely the site of outbreaks. Most cases are quickly contained through timely intervention and cooperation between schools, families, and health officials.

Looking Ahead

The Rainier Beach High School community is cooperating with public health guidance to ensure safety and limit further spread. As testing proceeds, officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. Those with questions about TB risks or procedures can consult the Tuberculosis Control Program or Seattle Public Schools’ health services for more information.