Ralph Norman enters South Carolina Senate race after Lindsey Graham's death

Ralph Norman jumped into the South Carolina Senate race as Republicans prepare for an unusual open-seat fight after Lindsey Graham’s death. The contest is already shaping up as a test of whether GOP primary voters want Norman’s hard-right brand or Graham’s establishment model.

Rep. Ralph Norman entered South Carolina’s special Senate race on Saturday, setting up a partisan fight for the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Lindsey Graham at age 71. Norman, a Republican from South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, cast his bid as an appeal to President Donald Trump’s base and as a bid to keep the Palmetto State red.

Norman said Trump needs another “proven America First conservative” in the U.S. Senate, and he argued that the race is about “keeping South Carolina red, holding the Senate majority, and delivering results for families.” That pitch puts Norman squarely in the insurgent, House-conservative lane, a sharp contrast with Graham’s long-standing identity as a party establishment figure and national-security hawk.

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Graham died July 11 after what his office described as a brief and sudden illness. South Carolina law requires a special election to fill the vacancy, and Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Graham’s sister, Darline Graham Nordone, to serve temporarily in the Senate until voters choose a replacement for the full term.

The South Carolina Election Commission’s timeline puts the filing period for the special election from July 21 through July 28. The Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, with a runoff on Aug. 25 if no candidate wins outright. That compressed calendar leaves little time for candidates to organize in a race that is already drawing interest from several Republicans.

Source: thestate.com

The field could include Mark Lynch and Duke Buckner, and early polling has shown no clear leader. That makes the contest more than a routine succession fight: Graham had already won the Republican primary before his death, turning the Senate race into an open-seat scramble in a state where the eventual GOP nominee will be heavily favored.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

For South Carolina Republicans, the matchup is likely to become a referendum on the party’s next direction. Norman’s entry signals a challenge from the right in a state where Trump’s influence remains potent, while Graham’s final campaign had still reflected the broader, more conventional brand of GOP politics that once dominated Washington.