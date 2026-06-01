Rams Acquire Myles Garrett, Trade Jared Verse to Browns

The Los Angeles Rams have acquired All-Pro edge rusher Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in a high-profile deal involving rookie Jared Verse and multiple draft picks.

The Los Angeles Rams have finalized a blockbuster trade to acquire star defensive end Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns, sending rookie pass rusher Jared Verse and several draft picks to Cleveland. The deal, reported by ESPN, Los Angeles Times, and The New York Times, marks one of the most significant NFL moves in recent years and reshapes both teams’ rosters heading into the 2026 season.

Trade Terms and Immediate Impact

Myles Garrett joins the Rams after spending seven seasons with the Browns, where he established himself as an elite edge defender.

joins the Rams after spending seven seasons with the Browns, where he established himself as an elite edge defender. The Browns receive rookie Jared Verse , selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, along with three draft picks (ESPN), though the Los Angeles Times reported at least one first-rounder.

, selected by the Rams in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, along with three draft picks (ESPN), though the Los Angeles Times reported at least one first-rounder. The discrepancy in reported picks—three per ESPN, one per Los Angeles Times—signals ongoing speculation about the full compensation, but all sources confirm Jared Verse as the centerpiece heading to Cleveland.

Myles Garrett’s Career and Value

Garrett, the former first overall pick in 2017, has been the cornerstone of the Browns' defense. He is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, boasting 88.5 career sacks and earning multiple All-Pro honors. His consistent production is evident in his season-by-season statistics, which include:

88.5 sacks over seven seasons

over seven seasons 207 quarterback hits

13 forced fumbles

Back-to-back double-digit sack seasons

Garrett’s contract, detailed on Spotrac, carries a significant salary cap impact for the Rams, reflecting his superstar status.

Jared Verse: Rising Star Heads to Cleveland

Jared Verse, drafted in 2024, has shown promise with his explosive athleticism and production at Florida State. His official NFL stats highlight his rookie contributions, including:

6.5 sacks in his debut NFL season

in his debut NFL season 41 tackles

3 forced fumbles

Verse’s contract, as outlined on Spotrac, is team-friendly, making him an attractive asset for the Browns as they pivot toward developing young talent.

Strategic Analysis: Why Both Teams Made the Move

The Rams’ acquisition of Garrett signals a win-now mentality. Los Angeles has struggled to maintain defensive dominance since its Super Bowl run, and adding an elite pass rusher should bolster its playoff ambitions. Garrett pairs with Aaron Donald (should he remain with the Rams), forming one of the league’s most formidable defensive fronts.

For the Browns, the trade marks a shift toward youth and flexibility. By securing Verse and multiple draft selections, Cleveland can retool its roster and salary cap, banking on Verse’s upside and the value of added picks. While trading a proven star like Garrett carries risk, the Browns aim to maximize long-term value and build a competitive foundation for the future.

Key Points at a Glance

Myles Garrett traded to Rams after seven dominant seasons with Browns

traded to Rams after seven dominant seasons with Browns Jared Verse and multiple draft picks head to Cleveland

and multiple draft picks head to Cleveland Rams prioritize immediate defensive upgrade; Browns focus on youth and draft capital

Garrett’s contract and production make him a marquee acquisition for Los Angeles

Looking Ahead

The NFL offseason continues to surprise with high-profile trades and roster shakeups. The Garrett-for-Verse deal will be closely watched as both teams seek to capitalize on their new assets. Fans and analysts alike will monitor how Garrett adapts to the Rams’ scheme and whether Verse can fulfill his potential as Cleveland’s next defensive star.