Rams Secure Matthew Stafford with $55 Million Extension

The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a one-year, $55 million contract extension with quarterback Matthew Stafford, reinforcing their commitment to the veteran signal-caller for the upcoming NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams have reached an agreement with quarterback Matthew Stafford on a one-year contract extension worth $55 million, according to multiple reports from NBC Sports, ESPN, NFL.com, and ProFootballRumors.com. The deal keeps the veteran quarterback in Los Angeles through the 2027 season and signals the Rams' ongoing trust in Stafford's leadership and performance under center.

Details of the Extension

The extension is a fully guaranteed one-year deal valued at $55 million, per reports from ESPN and NFL.com.

valued at $55 million, per reports from ESPN and NFL.com. This agreement comes after weeks of speculation about Stafford’s future with the Rams, following another solid season leading the offense.

The contract structure gives the Rams flexibility beyond 2026 while rewarding Stafford for his continued productivity and durability.

Stafford's Impact Since Joining the Rams

Stafford, who joined the Rams in 2021, has been a transformative presence for the franchise. In his first season with Los Angeles, he led the team to a Super Bowl victory, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s elite quarterbacks. Over his time with the Rams, he has consistently delivered impressive numbers, including:

More than 53,000 career passing yards

Over 340 career touchdown passes

Multiple playoff appearances and a Super Bowl MVP award

His performance in the 2023 season reaffirmed his value, as he guided the Rams back to the postseason and maintained his status as a top-10 NFL passer.

Financial and Roster Implications

The reported $55 million salary makes Stafford one of the highest-paid quarterbacks for the 2026 season. According to NFL.com and ESPN, the Rams prioritized rewarding Stafford’s consistent play and leadership while keeping flexibility for the future. The short-term nature of the deal allows Los Angeles to evaluate its long-term plans at quarterback while maximizing its window with a proven veteran.

League Perspective and Team Outlook

Stafford’s new deal comes as several elite quarterbacks have recently restructured or signed high-value extensions, reflecting the market for top-tier signal-callers. The Rams’ competitive position in the NFC West remains strong, especially with Stafford returning to helm an offense that has ranked among the league’s best since his arrival.

Los Angeles finished the 2023 season with a winning record and a playoff berth

Stafford’s leadership and experience are seen as crucial for developing younger talent on the roster

Looking Ahead

With Stafford locked in for another year, the Rams can focus on building around him and making another postseason run. The team’s commitment to their veteran quarterback suggests confidence not only in Stafford’s abilities but also in their current championship window. League observers will be watching closely to see how the Rams manage their roster and cap situation moving forward.

For more on Stafford’s career milestones and season-by-season performance, fans can explore official NFL statistics and detailed stat breakdowns.

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, the Rams’ extension with Stafford positions them as a continued force in the NFC, with their veteran quarterback poised to add to his already impressive resume.