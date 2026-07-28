Rand Paul releases Fauci diary entries in renewed lab leak fight

Rand Paul’s release of Fauci’s private diary pages added new fuel to the Covid origins fight, including notes that some virologists thought the virus looked “constructed.”

Rand Paul released Anthony Fauci’s private diary entries through the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s archive on July 25, 2026, filing them under a case labeled “Covid Coverup” just ahead of Fauci’s planned Senate testimony on the origins of Covid-19. The Kentucky Republican, who chairs the committee, said the material was part of his wider inquiry into the pandemic’s origins and taxpayer-funded life sciences research.

The release did not settle the lab-leak question, but it put Fauci’s private reflections back at the center of a fight over the public record. The entries show Fauci privately describing press attention as “flattering” and calling Donald Trump “rambling,” while also noting the crush of celebrity interest that came with his pandemic profile. The pages have drawn fresh attention because they contrast with Fauci’s public defense of the natural spillover explanation.

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Paul’s archive also highlights a January 31, 2020 call in which Fauci was told by top virologists that the virus’s furin cleavage site raised real doubts about a natural origin. The material says about half of the scientists on that call thought the virus looked “constructed.” That claim is central to Paul’s argument that Fauci privately saw warning signs early while publicly backing the animal-to-human transmission theory.

The renewed release lands as Fauci is set to testify before the Senate on the coronavirus origins issue. Paul had subpoenaed him, and Fauci’s appearance was expected to draw another partisan clash over what federal health officials knew in the first weeks of the pandemic and how they framed that knowledge to the public. Paul has spent years pressing the case that Covid-19 leaked from a Chinese lab.

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The larger dispute reaches beyond Fauci’s diary pages. It still touches the National Institutes of Health, EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where questions over oversight of dangerous virus research remain a live political issue. The diary entries add private detail to that fight, but they do not by themselves resolve whether SARS-CoV-2 emerged naturally or escaped from a lab in Wuhan.