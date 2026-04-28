Best Chili's Entrees Ranked: Top 7 Dishes Reviewed

We break down seven popular Chili's entrees, analyzing taste, nutrition, and value based on recent reviews. Find out which dish claims the top spot.

Chili's Grill & Bar has long been a staple of American casual dining, offering a wide menu of Tex-Mex, burgers, and classic comfort fare. With so many options, diners often wonder which entrees deliver the best combination of flavor, value, and nutrition. Recent reviews, including a detailed ranking from Tasting Table, shed light on the strengths and weaknesses of seven of Chili's most popular entrees. Below, we synthesize these insights with data and official menu resources to offer a comprehensive look at what to expect when ordering these dishes.

How the Entrees Stack Up

The official Chili's menu features a diverse array of options, but certain items stand out in customer reviews and industry analysis. The seven entrees highlighted by Tasting Table, ranked from worst to best, include:

Boneless Buffalo Chicken Salad

Quesadilla Explosion Salad

Chicken Crispers

Classic Sirloin

Oldtimer with Cheese

Fajita Trio

Baby Back Ribs

Flavor and Satisfaction

At the bottom of Tasting Table’s ranking, the Boneless Buffalo Chicken Salad was cited for its heavy reliance on fried components and high-calorie dressings, which can overpower the freshness typically expected from a salad. Similarly, the Quesadilla Explosion Salad was noted for its bold flavors but was critiqued for high sodium and calorie counts, as confirmed by the Chili's Nutrition Calculator. Both salads deliver on taste but may not suit those seeking a lighter meal.

Stepping up, the Chicken Crispers are a Chili’s classic, praised for their crispy breading and dipping sauces. However, reviewers pointed out that the dish can sometimes feel heavy and less distinctive compared to other fried chicken offerings in the fast-casual sector.

The Classic Sirloin offers a straightforward steak experience, providing solid value and satisfying those looking for a leaner protein option. Its consistency in preparation and customizable sides make it a reliable choice for many diners.

Standout Favorites

As the ranking climbs, the Oldtimer with Cheese burger stands out for its nostalgic appeal and balanced flavors. Tasting Table highlighted its juicy patty, fresh toppings, and the signature Chili’s seasoning blend. Nutrition data from Menu With Nutrition reveals that, while calorie-dense, the burger offers reasonable protein content for its category.

The Fajita Trio earns high marks for its variety and customizable nature, featuring grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with sautéed onions and peppers. This dish appeals to groups and those seeking a mix of flavors, and the ability to build-your-own wraps adds value.

Topping the list are Chili’s Baby Back Ribs, a menu icon known for their tender texture and smoky-sweet barbecue sauce. Consistently popular in customer feedback and highlighted in industry reports such as the QSR 50 2023 rankings, the ribs deliver on both taste and portion size. While not the lightest option (with calorie counts easily exceeding 1,400 for a full rack, per the USDA FoodData Central), they remain a go-to for many diners celebrating special occasions or simply craving comfort food.

Nutrition and Value Considerations

Salads like the Quesadilla Explosion can pack over 1,400 calories and 2,000 mg of sodium , making them as rich as some entrees.

and , making them as rich as some entrees. The Fajita Trio provides high protein and is customizable, but sides and toppings can quickly add calories.

and is customizable, but sides and toppings can quickly add calories. Baby Back Ribs offer signature flavor but should be enjoyed with awareness of their caloric and sodium content.

For those prioritizing nutrition, referencing the Chili's Nutrition Calculator can help diners make informed decisions. The official menu also provides allergen and ingredient details for each entree.

Chili's in the Competitive Landscape

Chili's continues to perform strongly among casual dining chains, with global revenue figures reaching over $3 billion in recent years. Its signature entrees, particularly the Baby Back Ribs, play a key role in maintaining brand loyalty and attracting new guests, as noted in Brinker International's annual reports.

Conclusion: Choosing the Right Entree

While individual tastes and dietary needs will guide diner choices, the current consensus places Baby Back Ribs and the Fajita Trio at the top of Chili’s entrée list for their flavor, portion size, and ability to satisfy a range of cravings. For those seeking lighter fare, the Classic Sirloin or a carefully customized salad may be preferable. As Chili's continues to innovate its menu, these popular entrees remain central to the chain's enduring appeal. For a deeper dive into nutrition or menu details, diners can consult the Chili's Nutrition Calculator and the official menu.