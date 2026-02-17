Antarctica's 'Ring of Fire' Eclipse Captivates Scientists

Antarctica witnessed a dramatic annular solar eclipse, creating a 'ring of fire' visible to scientists and explorers. Here’s what happened during this rare event.

Antarctica was the stage for a rare celestial show on February 17, 2024, as a dramatic annular solar eclipse swept across the continent, creating a striking ‘ring of fire’ in the sky. The event drew attention from astronomers, polar researchers, and skywatchers worldwide, eager to witness and study this uncommon phenomenon under the extreme conditions of the South Pole.

What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun but is too far from Earth in its elliptical orbit to completely cover the Sun’s disk. This leaves a brilliant ring—often called the ‘ring of fire’—visible around the dark silhouette of the Moon. Unlike a total solar eclipse, some sunlight remains visible, making the event both visually spectacular and scientifically significant. More about the mechanics and path of annular solar eclipses can be explored through NASA's detailed path maps.

Timing and Visibility

The annular phase of the eclipse on February 17, 2024, began over the Antarctic ice sheet in the early afternoon local time, with the maximum eclipse occurring at approximately 2:05 PM UTC. According to Time and Date, the event was only visible along a narrow path that cut across the remote and largely uninhabited regions of Antarctica. Outside this path, only a partial solar eclipse was observed, with the proportion of the Sun covered decreasing with distance from the centerline.

Up to 94% of the Sun's disk was obscured at the peak of annularity. Duration: The ‘ring of fire’ lasted just under two minutes at its maximum, according to NASA’s official eclipse records.

The ‘ring of fire’ lasted just under two minutes at its maximum, according to NASA’s official eclipse records. Best visibility: The most dramatic views occurred near the center of Antarctica, far from established research stations and accessible only to a handful of scientific expeditions.

Scientific and Observational Significance

While few outside the scientific community witnessed the eclipse in person, the event was closely monitored by international teams stationed in Antarctica for research and observation campaigns. The extreme environment made logistics challenging, but the opportunity to study solar and atmospheric effects in polar conditions was invaluable. NASA, the European Space Agency, and other organizations coordinated observation efforts, deploying specialized instruments to collect data on the eclipse’s impact on the Antarctic ionosphere and local weather patterns.

These studies help scientists understand how sudden reductions in solar radiation affect Earth’s upper atmosphere, magnetic field, and climate. The unique geometry and timing of a polar annular eclipse offer rare insights that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

Viewing and Safety

For those few present in Antarctica, observing the eclipse required special eye protection to prevent permanent eye damage from the still-bright ring of sunlight. Most of the world followed the event through livestreams, images, and updates provided by space agencies and polar research teams. The European Space Agency and NASA shared high-resolution photographs, highlighting the dramatic contrast of the ‘ring of fire’ against the stark white Antarctic landscape.

Looking Ahead

Annular solar eclipses are relatively rare, especially in polar regions, with the next similar event not expected over Antarctica for several years. The data and images gathered during the 2024 eclipse will continue to inform scientific research and inspire public interest in astronomy. To explore more about upcoming eclipses and the science behind them, readers can visit NASA’s solar eclipse science and observation plans and review detailed mission data from recent Antarctic eclipse campaigns on PANGAEA.

As the spectacle of the ‘ring of fire’ fades, the legacy of this Antarctic eclipse lives on through the discoveries it enables and the awe it inspires across the globe.