Rashford returns to Manchester United facing uncertain club future

Marcus Rashford returned from England duty with Barcelona’s £26m option unused, and Manchester United now want his future settled before pre-season in Dublin.

Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United with his club future still unresolved, after Barcelona declined to trigger a reported £26m option to sign him permanently. United do not want another loan move to Barcelona, and they want the 28-year-old’s position settled before the club’s pre-season training camp in Dublin.

Rashford’s return now sits at the intersection of sentiment and squad planning. He signed a new United contract in July 2023 worth £325,000 a week, and his deal runs until 2028, which gives the club leverage but also keeps one of its biggest wage commitments tied to a player whose long-term role is unclear. If no permanent transfer is completed, United would have to reintegrate a forward who has already spent eight seasons in the first team and has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the club.

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Barcelona’s interest has given Rashford a possible exit route, but the Spanish club had a June 15 deadline to activate the clause and chose not to do so. That leaves United deciding whether Rashford remains part of Erik ten Hag’s rebuild or whether the club needs to find another buyer later in the window. With the club’s current stance ruling out another loan, the options have narrowed to a sale, a return to Old Trafford, or a fresh offer from elsewhere.

Source: guim.co.uk

Rashford had tried to keep the issue from dominating his England duty. He said he wanted any move sorted before the World Cup, but if that was not possible, he wanted it left until after so he could stay fully present. BBC reporting noted that he did not appear preoccupied by transfer concerns while training in Kansas City, a sign that the uncertainty around his club future had not spilled visibly into his international camp.

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The timeline now works against delay. United want clarity before the squad gathers in Dublin, while Rashford, at 28, is no longer being judged on potential but on whether he still fits the club’s immediate plan, its wage structure and its transfer timetable. For United, the decision is as much about whether a homegrown star still belongs at the centre of the rebuild as it is about whether a permanent bidder can be found.