Rasmussen leads Rays to 1-0 shutout sweep of Guardians

Drew Rasmussen held Cleveland to one hit over seven shutout innings as Tampa Bay finished a three-game sweep with a 1-0 win at Tropicana Field.

Drew Rasmussen held the Cleveland Guardians to one hit over seven shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays finished a three-game sweep with a 1-0 win Sunday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Rasmussen walked one and struck out nine, while Tampa Bay needed only a fifth-inning squeeze bunt to decide a game that never offered Cleveland much room to breathe.

Chandler Simpson scored the only run after Cedric Mullins dropped a squeeze bunt in the fifth, a play that turned a tight game into a finished one. Simpson beat the throw to Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges, and the Rays spent the rest of the afternoon protecting a lead their starter had made feel bigger than one run.

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Cleveland managed just one hit against Rasmussen, a sharp follow-up to a series that had already swung in Tampa Bay’s favor with force. The day before, the Rays had piled up 15 hits in a win over the Guardians, with Ryan Vilade hitting a two-run homer and Richie Palacios adding a three-run blast. One night Tampa Bay won with power; the next, it won with command, contact and a single manufactured run.

That contrast is what gives the sweep weight. Tampa Bay did not need a burst of offense to close the set, only Rasmussen’s control and enough precision from the lineup to create one scoring chance and convert it. The Rays had been previewed as a club needing sharp, timely hits in the series opener, and by the end of the three games they had shown a broader answer: enough pitching to erase mistakes and enough situational execution to win in different ways.

Jim Ellwanger (trainman74) via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The final score was listed by ESPN as Rays 1, Guardians 0, a result that fit the cleanest kind of baseball. No comeback was needed, no late surge was required and no extra innings were necessary. Rasmussen set the tone from the first inning and the Rays backed him with a low-drama finish, the sort of outing that can travel well when the schedule tightens and the margin for error shrinks.