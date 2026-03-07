The Baltimore Ravens have landed All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby in a blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, sending two first-round picks to secure his pass-rushing talent.

The Baltimore Ravens made a major move to bolster their defense, acquiring All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for two first-round draft picks, multiple outlets confirmed early Thursday.

Blockbuster Trade Reshapes Baltimore Defense

News of the trade was reported by ESPN, the Baltimore Sun, and ProFootballRumors.com, all citing sources familiar with the deal. According to these reports, the Ravens will send two first-round selections to the Raiders for Crosby, a move designed to add elite pass-rushing talent to a defense that already ranked among the NFL's best in 2023.

The deal involves Baltimore's first-round picks in both the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts, per ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com.

Crosby, 28, has been a cornerstone of the Raiders' defense since being drafted in the fourth round in 2019, earning multiple All-Pro selections and Pro Bowl nods.

He is coming off a season with 14.5 sacks and 83 total tackles, per Pro Football Reference.

Why the Ravens Made the Move

The acquisition underscores Baltimore's commitment to strengthening their pass rush in pursuit of a Super Bowl. The Ravens finished the 2023 season with the NFL's top-ranked scoring defense and led the league in sacks, but faced questions about sustaining that production after key departures in free agency.

Crosby, known for his relentless motor and durability, has played in all 17 games in each of the past three seasons and notched double-digit sacks every year since 2021. His addition provides Baltimore with another premier edge rusher to pair with their young core.

Raiders Signal Rebuild With Blockbuster Deal

For Las Vegas, the trade marks a significant shift in strategy. ESPN and ProFootballRumors.com both note that dealing away Crosby for two first-rounders signals the start of a potential rebuild under the new front office. The Raiders finished 8-9 last season, missing the playoffs for the second year in a row.

The two additional first-round picks give Las Vegas flexibility to retool its roster in upcoming drafts, according to several analysts cited by all three outlets.

Per NFL Draft history, first-round selections have high value, especially for teams looking to add young talent or package picks for a quarterback in a future draft.

League-Wide Reactions and Outlook

While the deal has not yet been formally announced by either team, the consensus among league insiders is that the move could reshape the AFC playoff race. The Sun and ESPN both point out that Crosby’s arrival in Baltimore gives the Ravens a defensive weapon to challenge high-powered offenses in their conference.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are expected to use the draft capital to address multiple needs across their roster, with ProFootballRumors.com suggesting Las Vegas could be active in the quarterback market in future drafts.

Key Numbers

Crosby has 52.0 career sacks in five seasons, ranking among the NFL’s top edge rushers since 2019. (View full stats)

in five seasons, ranking among the NFL’s top edge rushers since 2019. (View full stats) The Raiders’ 8-9 record in 2023 left them just outside the playoff picture. (See full standings)

What’s Next?

The trade is expected to become official once the new league year opens next week. Both teams will hold introductory press conferences, and the Ravens are expected to begin integrating Crosby into their offseason program immediately. The move will be closely watched as the Ravens seek to capitalize on their championship window and the Raiders position themselves for a longer-term rebuild.