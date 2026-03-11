Ravens End Maxx Crosby Trade Talks as NFL Free Agency Unfolds

The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of a trade for Maxx Crosby, reshaping the NFL free agency landscape and leaving the standout pass rusher with the Raiders.

NFL free agency is in full swing, but one of its most anticipated moves will not happen this offseason. Both The New York Times and Yahoo Sports reported that the Baltimore Ravens have withdrawn from a proposed trade for Maxx Crosby with the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving the star defensive end's future in Las Vegas—at least for now.

Ravens Step Away from Crosby Deal

Initial reports on Tuesday suggested that the Ravens and Raiders were finalizing a blockbuster deal that would send Crosby, one of the NFL’s top pass rushers, to Baltimore. However, both outlets confirmed the trade fell through after the Ravens opted out late in negotiations. The reasons for Baltimore’s decision remain unconfirmed, but both publications indicated that concerns over compensation and contract structure may have played a role.

Crosby, a three-time Pro Bowler, has notched double-digit sacks in three straight seasons.

The move would have paired Crosby with a strong Ravens defense that allowed the fewest points in the NFL last season.

Speculation now centers on whether the Raiders will pursue other trade partners or retain Crosby for the 2026 season.

Implications for the Ravens and Raiders

The failed deal leaves both franchises at a crossroads as free agency continues. For the Ravens, missing out on Crosby means their search for elite pass-rushing help persists. According to Yahoo Sports, Baltimore has consistently aimed to bolster its front seven, but the team’s unwillingness to meet the Raiders’ demands suggests a measured approach to roster construction and salary cap management.

For Las Vegas, keeping Crosby maintains stability on the edge but raises questions about long-term team direction. With several key players departing and the Raiders in a transition phase, the club must decide whether to retool around Crosby or revisit trade options before the season begins.

Salary Cap and Contract Factors

The situation highlights the complexities of NFL free agency and trades, especially regarding multi-year contracts and salary cap implications. Crosby is under contract through 2026, carrying significant cap hits each year. Both The New York Times and Yahoo Sports noted that balancing these financial considerations was a sticking point in trade talks. The 2026 team salary cap projections show the Ravens with limited space, which may have contributed to their decision to walk away from the deal.

Other Notable Moves in NFL Free Agency

While the Crosby saga dominated headlines, other moves continue to shape the league. Yahoo Sports reports that Romeo Doubs, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, has reportedly agreed to terms with the New England Patriots. This addition gives New England a reliable target as they look to revamp their offense.

Doubs posted 59 receptions for 674 yards and 8 touchdowns last season with the Packers.

The Patriots continue a trend of adding versatile skill players as part of their rebuild.

Elsewhere, several teams are making headline moves, with Yahoo Sports highlighting the Jets among early free agency "winners." The full list of signings and trades is available on the NFL Free Agents Tracker.

Looking Ahead

With the Ravens backing out of the Crosby trade, the focus shifts to how both organizations will respond in the coming weeks. Baltimore may still pursue alternative upgrades on defense, while Las Vegas must weigh the value of keeping or moving a franchise cornerstone. As free agency activity accelerates, additional high-profile signings and trades are likely, with teams navigating the delicate balance of talent, salary cap, and long-term strategy.

For fans and analysts, the unraveling of the Crosby deal serves as a reminder that in the NFL, even the most anticipated trades are never certain until finalized.