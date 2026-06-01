Raymond Berry, legendary Colts receiver and Hall of Famer, has died at 93. His impact shaped the game and left a lasting legacy in NFL history.

Raymond Berry, renowned wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has died at the age of 93. Berry’s passing was confirmed by multiple outlets, including CBS News, Yahoo Sports, and NFL.com, marking the end of an era for one of football’s most celebrated figures.

A Legacy of Excellence

Berry’s career with the Baltimore Colts redefined the wide receiver position. Over his 13 seasons in the NFL, Berry was known for his meticulous preparation, precise route running, and reliable hands. He played alongside quarterback Johnny Unitas, forming one of the most prolific quarterback-receiver duos in league history.

Berry was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973.

He finished his career with 631 receptions , 9,275 receiving yards , and 68 touchdowns (full career stats).

, , and (full career stats). Berry led the NFL in receptions three times and was named to six Pro Bowls.

He was part of two championship teams with the Colts, including the iconic 1958 NFL title.

The 'Greatest Game Ever Played'

Berry’s most memorable performance came during the 1958 NFL Championship, often referred to as the 'Greatest Game Ever Played.' In a matchup between the Colts and the New York Giants, Berry caught a then-record 12 passes for 178 yards, helping the Colts secure an overtime victory. This game is widely credited with boosting the popularity of professional football in America and remains a pivotal moment in NFL history.

Dedication and Impact

Berry’s attention to detail and commitment to his craft set him apart from his peers. He was known for his relentless practice routine, often catching hundreds of passes a day to perfect his skills. His approach influenced generations of receivers, raising the standards for preparation and professionalism.

Berry was named to the NFL’s 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams.

He later served as head coach for the New England Patriots, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in 1985.

Industry Response

Berry’s death has drawn tributes from across the football community. NFL.com highlighted his role in two Colts championships and his influence on the game’s evolution. CBS News and Yahoo Sports both underscored his Hall of Fame status and lasting legacy.

Career Highlights and Records

First NFL receiver to surpass 100 receptions in a season (1959).

(1959). Ranked among the top receivers in league history by career stats.

Held several NFL postseason records at the time of his retirement.

Enduring Influence

Berry’s disciplined approach, technical mastery, and contributions as both a player and coach have left a lasting imprint on the sport. His legacy endures not only in record books, but also through the generations of players who followed his example.

As fans and the football world reflect on Berry’s passing, his impact remains evident. The standards he set for preparation, precision, and professionalism continue to shape the NFL.