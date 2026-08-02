Rays land Freddy Peralta in four-player trade with Mets

The Mets sent Freddy Peralta to Tampa Bay for Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre and Gary Gill Hill after scrubbing his Marlins start amid deadline talks.

The Rays acquired Freddy Peralta from the Mets in a four-player deal that sent three prospects to New York, closing a deadline chase that had also drawn the Phillies, Braves and Cubs. Peralta was scratched from a scheduled start against the Miami Marlins as negotiations intensified three days before the Monday 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

For the Mets, the return is less about immediate rotation help than the next two seasons. Aidan Smith, Emilien Pitre and Gary Gill Hill are all controllable, cost-conscious pieces, the kind of return that lets New York trade one expensive year of certainty for multiple shots at development. Peralta was due to earn $8 million in 2026 before becoming a free agent, so the Mets moved a pitcher with a known salary and a short runway for three players whose club control stretches farther into the future.

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Peralta’s 2026 line with New York made the timing even more significant. Tampa Bay Times said he left the Mets with a 5-9 record and a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts. That is not the profile of a midseason rental at his peak, but it is exactly the kind of arm that can be bought low if a front office believes the underlying talent still points higher. The New York Times and The Athletic described the Mets as getting a fair return, which fits a deal shaped as much by timing as by pedigree.

Tampa Bay’s end of the deal is easier to read. MLB.com described Peralta as a two-time All-Star, and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel framed him as a former Brewers ace moving to the American League. For the Rays, that is the familiar blueprint: add a proven starter with upside, then let the pitching infrastructure work. Peralta arrives as a major addition to a rotation that has long been built around extracting value from arms other clubs have priced more cautiously.

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The trade also clarifies what New York is prioritizing. Sending out a 2-time All-Star starter in midseason, after links to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and Tampa Bay, signals a front office willing to lean into controllable talent rather than chase one more veteran push at the margin. The Mets did not turn this into a pure salary dump, but they did convert a short-term starter into a deeper pool of roster flexibility, and that choice will shape how aggressively they can build the next two seasons.