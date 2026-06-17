Reagan National runways to close for July 4 America 250 events

Reagan National will halt runway operations at noon on July 4 and close for rehearsals July 3, pushing travelers toward delays, ground stops and rerouting.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will shut down its runways at noon on July 4, and it will close for several hours on July 3 for rehearsals tied to America 250 events in Washington. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said the schedule could force delays, temporary ground stops and rerouted flights, even as airport terminals remain open and operational.

The disruption lands in one of the busiest travel windows of the year, with the July 4 fireworks over the National Mall set for the evening and a military flyover among the planned celebrations in the capital region. Airport officials said scheduled flyovers, fireworks displays, aerial demonstrations and parachute jumps throughout the summer could trigger additional brief pauses in flight operations, and they urged passengers to check directly with their airline for flight-specific updates.

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The airport authority’s warning extends beyond the holiday itself. It has already flagged other America 250 events that could affect Reagan National later in the summer, including the Great American State Fair, scheduled from June 24 through July 10, and the Freedom 250 Grand Prix planned for Aug. 22-23. For travelers connecting through Arlington, Virginia, the message is clear: the celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday will come with real operational consequences in the airspace above the capital.

Photo by Quang Nguyen Vinh

That pressure matters because Reagan National and Dulles International together carried more than 53.9 million passengers in 2025, a record for the two-airport system. Even short runway closures at Reagan National can ripple far beyond the airport fence, affecting departures and arrivals across the region as airlines work around the temporary restrictions.

Michael Barera via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The National Park Service says this year’s Independence Day weekend celebration is part of Freedom 250, the nationwide commemoration of the U.S. semiquincentennial. In Washington, that patriotic milestone will unfold alongside the practical demands of moving millions of travelers through a crowded summer schedule, with airport operators and airlines now preparing for a holiday week shaped as much by security and logistics as by fireworks.