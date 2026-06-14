Real Madrid agree deal to sign Chelsea's Marc Cucurella after World Cup

Real Madrid have struck a €60 million verbal deal for Marc Cucurella, targeting Spain's Euro 2024 final assist-maker while Chelsea still have three years left on his contract.

Real Madrid have moved for Marc Cucurella because they want a proven left-sided defender who can play as a full-back or wing-back, not a project. The 27-year-old Spain international is with Luis de la Fuente’s squad at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, and the deal is expected to be completed after the tournament. Reports put the fee at about €60 million, with one breakdown listing €55 million up front and €5 million in add-ons.

The fit is obvious on the pitch and loaded off it. Cucurella set up Spain’s winning goal in the Euro 2024 final, a reminder that he has already delivered in a high-pressure international moment, and he arrived at Chelsea after coming through Barcelona’s academy system. That background gives the move an edge beyond the tactical fit: Real Madrid would be taking a player formed inside Barcelona’s football culture, while also beating out reported interest from Atlético Madrid and Barcelona themselves.

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Chelsea, though, are not being forced into a distressed sale. Cucurella signed a six-year contract in August 2022 and still has three years left, which means Chelsea held the leverage even before Real Madrid came to the table. Chelsea bought him from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2022 for a reported £63 million including add-ons, so a sale near €60 million would recover much of that outlay, but not all of it.

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That is why the winner-loser framing tilts toward Madrid on footballing grounds and toward Chelsea on contract control. Real Madrid get an in-prime, big-game-tested option for the left flank, while Chelsea convert a highly valued asset into cash without being backed into a corner. The numbers suggest a pragmatic exit for Chelsea and a targeted upgrade for Real Madrid, one that also underlines how aggressively both clubs are planning around the next cycle after the World Cup.