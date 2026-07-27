Real Madrid resume Vinicius Jr talks as Arsenal monitor future

Real Madrid have reopened Vinicius Junior talks as Arsenal watch for any breakdown, with a €5 million gap sharpening the stakes. The forward’s leverage now tests Madrid’s wage hierarchy.

Real Madrid have resumed contract talks with Vinicius Junior as Arsenal monitor whether the Brazilian forward’s future opens up beyond the Santiago Bernabéu. The renewed dialogue has put a hard number on the standoff: Vinicius is said to be seeking about €20 million net a season, while Madrid have been unwilling to move beyond Kylian Mbappé’s reported €15 million net level.

Vinicius is already tied to Real Madrid until June 30, 2027 after the extension announced in October 2023, a deal Reuters said was worth 46 million euros, about $48.4 million. That agreement bought Madrid time, but it did not end the tension around the club’s wage structure. With Vinicius established as one of Carlo Ancelotti’s defining attackers, the question is no longer whether Madrid value him. It is whether the club can still control the price of keeping one of its most decisive stars.

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That leverage has become more visible because the talks have been intermittent. ESPN said in 2025 that negotiations over a new deal had stalled for weeks, with Vinicius’s representatives pressing for terms that match his standing at the club. In 2026, multiple reports said Madrid and Vinicius were expected to hold fresh negotiations in late July, including one that put the next round of talks on Monday.

Arsenal have stayed in the frame as a potential destination if Madrid and Vinicius fail to close the gap. No bid has been confirmed, but repeated links have kept the Premier League club in the discussion, with Mikel Arteta’s side monitoring the situation as a possible opening rather than treating it as a done deal. The interest reflects how quickly a contract dispute at one of Europe’s richest clubs can become a market signal elsewhere.

Source: bbci.co.uk

The sporting case for Madrid to compromise is obvious in Vinicius’s output. ESPN highlighted one Champions League performance in which he delivered one goal, two assists, seven chances created and 19 progressive carries, numbers that underline why his camp believes his salary should rise toward the top of the squad. The financial case is equally clear: if Madrid agree to lift him above Mbappé’s level, they redraw the ceiling inside a dressing room built on hierarchy.

Real Madrid via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

If they do not, the next round of talks will keep Arsenal and other elite clubs watching a player whose contract still runs for another year beyond this summer, but whose market power is already forcing Europe’s biggest clubs to show their hand.